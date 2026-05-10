Samantha's first film as producer, 'Subham', completes one year; actor Harshith Reddy pens note of gratitude

Chennai, May 10 (IANS) Actor Harshith Reddy, who made his debut with ‘Subham’, which was actress Samantha's first film as producer, has now penned an emotional note of gratitude on the occasion of the film completing one year.

Taking to his Instagram page, Harshith Reddy wrote,"One year for Subham. From dreaming about this moment to actually living it… this journey gave me memories, people, and love I’ll carry forever. Forever grateful to everyone who believed in me, supported me, and embraced our film with so much love. Still feels unreal that this was my debut. One year later… and my heart still feels the same. #OneYearForSubham."

Samantha's production house Tralala Moving Pictures wrote, "First one is always special! One year since the blockbuster debut for @tralalamovingpictures. One year for #Subham. Thank you to the audience for showering love on the film."

It may be recalled that the actress had defined the unit of this film as a “small team with big dreams” and had expressed gratitude for the journey of producing and creating this film along with her team.

Taking to X to share the teaser of her first film, ‘Subham’, Samantha had said, “Presenting to you our little labour of love. A small team with big dreams! We’re incredibly grateful for this journey and what we’ve created together. We truly hope you enjoy our film… and may this be the start of something truly special! #Subham @TralalaPictures.”

Samantha's production house, Tralala Moving Pictures, had produced this film along with Kanakavalli Talkies.

Samantha had, in a post earlier, described this film as a “project that embodies Tralala’s vision of unique, thought-provoking cinema that leaves you wanting more and hopefully over time will help audiences identify and highlight content coming out of our Tralala banner.”

Penned by Vasanth Mariganti, "Subham" had been made under the direction of Praveen Kandregula. These two had previously worked together on the acclaimed drama "Cinema Bandi".

The film also served as the debut platform for six promising upcoming talents. Apart from Harshith Reddy, the film also introduced Shriya Kontham, Charan Peri, Shalini Kondepudi, Gavireddy Srinivas, and Shravani.

The film had impressive technical crew backing it. It included cinematographer Mridul Sujit Sen, production designer Ram Charan Tej, and editor Dharmendra Kakarla.

--IANS

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