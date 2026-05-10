'I wouldn’t mind watching him in all three formats': Ashwin hails Sooryavanshi's approach

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has the talent to succeed across all formats of the game after the Rajasthan Royals opener continued his fearless run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Speaking about Sooryavanshi’s explosive innings against the Gujarat Titans at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, Ashwin said the 15-year-old possesses the kind of attacking ability that can entertain crowds in every format.

“He is taking every bowler down. I wouldn’t mind watching him in a Test match, and I wouldn’t mind watching him in all three formats of the game. Get him onto cricket grounds, get people coming along, because he is going to entertain you,” Ashwin told Jio Hotstar.

Sooryavanshi once again provided Rajasthan Royals with a flying start in a daunting chase of 230, smashing 36 off just 16 balls with three fours and three sixes. The teenager attacked experienced pacers Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada fearlessly during a breathtaking powerplay that briefly kept Rajasthan in the hunt.

However, Gujarat recovered strongly through their spinners, with Rashid Khan starring with 4-33 as Rajasthan collapsed to 152 all out in 16.3 overs to lose by 77 runs.

Ashwin also described Sooryavanshi as a “box-office player” and urged people not to burden the youngster with excessive expectations at this early stage of his career.

“He is leaving no stone unturned, putting every ounce of force he can into the cricket ball. The way he played, even in the U-19 World Cup final, putting everything together, he is looking like a box-office player,” Ashwin said.

“There are very few windows in your cricketing career where you can absolutely enjoy your cricket, and he is only 15 years old. I think we should just let him be. There is no point asking him to do things he shouldn’t be doing at this stage of his career,” he added.

Ashwin feels that Rajasthan already have experienced names like Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, and Donovan Ferreira in the middle order, allowing Sooryavanshi the freedom to continue playing attacking cricket at the top.

“He has experienced players like Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, and Donovan Ferreira to follow. He shouldn’t be the one carrying that burden. If he can give them flying starts, then with the batting line-up they have, they should be winning games like those comfortably,” he concluded.

Sooryavanshi has played 11 matches in IPL 2026 and scored 440 runs, which includes one hundred and two half-centuries. He is the top scorer for the Rajasthan Royals this season.

--IANS

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