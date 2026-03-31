Jayasurya, Prabhu Deva, Anushka Shetty’s ‘Kathanar’ trailer promises a dazzling spectacle

Chennai, March 31 (IANS) The makers of director Rojin Thomas's upcoming horror fantasy thriller 'Kathanar', featuring actors Jayasurya, Prabhu Deva and Anushka Shetty in the lead, on Tuesday released a fascinating trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Clocking two minutes and 49 seconds, the trailer unleashes a cascade of breathtaking moments -- stunning visuals, a soaring musical score, crystalline sound design, and the magnetic screen presence of its leads, heralding a fresh fusion of fantasy in an ancient backdrop.

Director Rojin Thomas, whose heartfelt 'Home' won hearts, crafts an indelible theatrical odyssey. Co-writing the screenplay with R. Ramanand, he promises audiences an epic for the ages. With principal photography wrapped, the post-production team races toward a worldwide 2026 release in up to 15 languages.

Kathanar’s trailer has instantly captivated critics, trade experts, and fans, a rare exemplar of pre-release brilliance.

It may be recalled that the makers had revealed the fear-inducing look of actor Jayasurya in the film on the occasion of his birthday in August last year. Jayasurya plays the wild sorcerer Kathanar in the film. Anushka Shetty, the makers had revealed, plays the character of Nila in the film.

'Kathanar', which was first announced in 2023, has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs for a number of reasons.

One of the reasons why the project has caught the attention of fans is that the makers of the film have claimed that the film would bring technology never before used in Indian cinema.

At the time of the launch of the film, the makers put out a lengthy post through their official movie handle on Instagram. The post read, "KATHANAR movie brings technology never before used in Indian cinema. The pre-production work of 'Kathanar', a film using Virtual production technology aided by sophisticated workflows like Tech-Viz, Stunt-Viz & Post-Viz has begun. Asset creation process like full body 3D scans using 200DSLR camera photogrammetry rig and Vicon based infrared biped motion capture have already been initiated."

The makers had further said, "Hollywood films Jungle Book and Lion King were the pioneers in using these technology before Kathanar. Now, we are grateful to have an opportunity to bring these technologies used in international cinema to Malayalam cinema through Kathanar. Kathanar will be a global cinema that will integrate the technocrats in our country. The preproduction & principal photography of Kathanar will be completed in a year and will be released in seven languages."

--IANS

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