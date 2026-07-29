Jayaram-starrer Good News's unit wraps up first schedule of shooting

Chennai, July 29 (IANS) The makers of director Nagendra Murugan's upcoming Tamil film 'Good News', featuring actor Jayaram and Ashwin in the lead, on Wednesday announced that their unit had successfully wrapped up the first schedule of shooting.

Sources close to the unit said that the film would be a wholesome family entertainer. The film, they claimed, would aim to bring audiences a heartwarming family entertainer filled with emotion, humour, and memorable moments. They also pointed out that the first schedule had concluded exactly as planned, with the entire cast and crew working in perfect harmony.

Produced under the banner of Movietron Production, Good News stars veteran actor Jayaram and Ashwin in the lead, with Kalyani Anil making her Tamil cinema debut as the female lead. The ensemble cast also includes Asha Sarath, Muthukumar, Jaffer, Kuraishi, Deepa, Vinothini, Divya, Manimegalai, Jensan Diwakar, and several other talented artistes.

Expressing his happiness over the successful completion of the first schedule, director Nagendra Murugan, who is making his directorial debut, thanked the producer, co-producer, cast, technicians, and the entire crew for their dedication, trust, and tireless effort.

He said the unity, enthusiasm, and commitment shown by everyone in his team had further strengthened the team's confidence in delivering a memorable family entertainer.

A highlight of the upcoming film is that acclaimed filmmaker director Pandiraj has written the dialogues for the film. Widely celebrated for his emotionally rich family entertainers and relatable storytelling, director Pandiraj's contribution is expected to add immense strength, warmth, humour, and authenticity to the screenplay, making it a significant creative asset for the film.

The film boasts a talented technical crew with Praveenkumar handling cinematography, Siddu Kumar composing the music, Sherif Master choreographing the songs, Karthickvasan serving as the Art Director, and Arjune Babu as the editor. L. M. Dhanasehar serves as the Executive Producer, while Aravindhan is the Second Executive Producer.

With the successful completion of its first schedule, the unit is now gearing up for its next schedule.

--IANS

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