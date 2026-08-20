Jason Statham jokes about bizarre ‘Mutiny’ gifts from America

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Hollywood star Jason Statham gives fans a glimpse into the unusual gifts he has received from America, joking about everything from “Mutiny” cereal to a tin of “Steath ham” that he claims is a personal dig.

Statham took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself talking about his upcoming film “Mutiny”.

“So, a couple of people came up to me last night and went, ‘Jay, why are you putting up with all that mutiny shite that they keep sending you from America?’ I said, ‘Good point.’ I said, ‘I've got a garage full of that…’.”

Statham added: “Yeah, that has only scratched the surface. So, for those that are interested, have a look at this. I do not lie. This here is Mutiny cereal. Mutiny cereal. I did not stutter. Little tiny anchors and marshmallows for breakfast.”

He added: “Who eats Mutiny cereal? No one eats Mutiny cereal. Especially me.

This one... this one I find it hard to laugh at. This one I found to be a little bit of a piss-take. A little bit of a personal dig. Steath ham. Not Mutiny ham. Steath ham. Meat in a tin. At my expense."

"But I can tell you something: it'll be your expense. You better duck down behind a wall, because this little thing will be coming at ya.”

The actor added: “200 miles an hour. Straight to the peanut. Sounds good. Boom.”

Jason's latest high-octane action thriller ‘Mutiny’ is directed by Jean-Francois Richet.

The film follows a man who is thrust into a dangerous conspiracy after being framed for a crime he didn't commit. As he races against time to uncover the truth, he must outwit powerful enemies and fight for survival in a relentless battle where every move could be his last.

It also stars Jason Statham, Annabelle Wallis and Jason Wong. PVR INOX Pictures presents Mutiny, arriving in Indian cinemas nationwide on 21st August.

--IANS

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