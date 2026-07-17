Jasmine Sandlas says her first tour ‘still feels like a dream’ after introducing beau Shekhar onstage

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Renowned Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas is still soaking in the success of the opening show of her first-ever Dream Girl Tour, where she introduced her fiance Shekhar, on stage during the Delhi concert.

Jasmine shared a string of images from her Delhi gig. It also included a picture of her hugging her beau Shekhar after she introduced him to the world by saying:“This is my man. He put a ring on it.”

She tagged the experience "still feels like a dream".

Jasmine wrote in the caption: “The first show of the Dream Girl Tour still feels like a dream. I am not ready to talk about it. Thank you Delhi.”

Talking about Jasmine, her first song, "Muskan" in 2008 became a hit. In 2014, she began her Bollywood playback singing career with the song "Yaar Na Miley" for the film Kick.

Her latest hits are "Shararat", "Jaiye Sajna" from the "Dhurandhar" franchise, "Taras" for the movie Munjya 2024 and "Nasha" for Raid-2 2025. She also received several awards, including the "Most Popular Song of the Year 2016". She was also featured on the TEDx Talks, MTV Coke Studio and Spoken Word platforms.

It was in May, when the singer announced her ‘The Dream Girl India Tour’ and said that it isn’t just about playing a bigger venue but about creating a space where her music and the audience become one pulse.

She had then said that the tour is creating a space where her music and the audience become one pulse.

“My journey has always been unfiltered and deeply tied to the people who listen to me. With 'The Dream Girl' tour, we are tearing down the walls and building an arena experience that feels incredibly intimate yet absolutely explosive. I’m bringing my rawest energy, and I expect India to bring theirs,” she added.

The tour’s moniker serves as a personal homage to her journey, tracing her path from a young lyricist to a global heavyweight. The tour comes after the magnanimous success of her recent tracks from the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar duology.

--IANS

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