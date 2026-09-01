Jasmin Bhasin: Not giving up at our lowest is the comeback we all need in life

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) Actress Jasmin Bhasin opened up about facing a difficult week and the importance of not giving up during one’s lowest moments.

Jasmin took to Instagram, where she shared a video montage featuring her doing death defying stunts in the show “Khatron Ke Khiladi”.

Sharing a note, the actress said that while her mind sometimes stopped her from pushing ahead, getting another opportunity helped her return with renewed determination and focus on giving her 100 per cent rather than worrying about winning or losing.

“Not giving up at our lowest is the comeback we all need in life!!” Jasmine wrote as the caption.

She added: “Last week wasn’t easy. I tried and gave it my all, but sometimes your mind takes over and no matter how much you want to push ahead, you just can’t. But what matters is that you don’t give up without trying. And that’s exactly what I realised.”

Jasmine said that she got another opportunity to come back.

“And give it my best, and this time, I was determined not to let myself or anyone down. Winning or losing wasn’t on my mind, giving my 100% was. And maybe that’s what made all the difference!”

“Khatron Ke Khiladi” is based on the American series Fear Factor. First launched as Fear Factor India, which later became Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi on 21 July 2008. A spin-off of the main series Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India was launched in 2020.

It is a reality game show where celebrities face their fears and perform extreme, phobia-busting stunts. Season 14 took place in Romania, with actor Karan Veer Mehra winning the title and Krishna Shroff as the runner-up.

This year’s contestants include Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi Avinash Mishra, Rithvik Dhanjani, Gaurav Khanna, Avika Gor, Farrhana Bhatt, Harsh Gujral, Vishal Aditya Singh, Orry, Shagun Sharma and Ruhaanika Dhawan among many others.

Jasmin is best known for her role in Tashan-e-Ishq and Dil Se Dil Tak. is also known for her participation in reality shows like Fear Factor India - Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India, Bigg Boss Season 14 and The Traitors India.

She made her acting debut in 2011 with Tamil film Vaanam.

Her other notable works include Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji and supernatural fantasy series Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. Bhasin made her Punjabi film debut with Honeymoon.

--IANS

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