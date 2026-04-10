Japan downgrades description of China in diplomatic report, drops 'most important' tag

Tokyo, April 10 (IANS) Japan has downgraded its description of China in its 2026 Diplomatic Bluebook released on Friday, showcasing strained ties between two nations triggered by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks in November, local media reported.

In the annual report submitted by Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi at a Cabinet meeting, China is referred to as an "important neighbouring country" instead of "one of the most important bilateral relations" in the 2025 edition, Japan's leading news agency Kyodo News reported.

The change made in the report regarding China's description apparently reflects the strained ties between two nations following Takaichi's remarks in parliament in November last year, where she had said that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could be regarded as a survival-threatening situation for Japan and lead to a response from the Japanese Self-Defence Forces (JSDF). Notably, China considers Taiwan as part of its territory and insists on its reunification with the mainland, by force if necessary.

According to the report which reviews foreign policy developments from January to December in 2025, China has increased "unilateral criticism and coercive measures" against Japan, mentioning incidents like radar illumination by Chinese military aircraft targeting SDF aircraft and export restrictions on dual-use items to Japan, Kyodo News reported.

In the report, Japan also expressed its willingness to hold dialogue with China, saying Tokyo has not shut the door to interact with Beijing. In the report, Japan expressed its commitment to promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific initiative.

Earlier in February, Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi hit back at China's criticism of Tokyo trying to reinforce its defence capabilities, local media reported.

On being asked about the Japanese government's push to eliminate the limitation of defence equipment transfers to five noncombat purposes -- rescue, transport, warning, surveillance and minesweeping, he said, "China appears to have been waging a propaganda campaign against us, as if Japan is becoming militaristic," Kyodo News reported.

While speaking to reporters, Koizumi stated that government's decision was largely driven by the rising security threat posed by China, citing data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

Koizumi said China's arms exports from 2015 to 2024 were worth about USD 17 billion, "making it the fourth-largest arms exporter in the world, while Japan isn't even in the top 50."

He said, "In the current security situation, it is essential for us to develop our own defence capabilities without counting on a particular country (for parts procurement)."

--IANS

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