Janhvi Kapoor bids summer a sweet goodbye: ‘You were so good’

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Actress Janhvi Kapoor said goodbye to the summer season with a sweet note on social media.

Sharing glimpses from her summer memories, the ‘Mili’ actress looked back on the season with fondness. Taking to Instagram, Janhvi posted a series of pictures and moments from her summer and captioned them, “Goodbye summer, you were so good.” The post offered a glimpse into the actress’ summer diaries as she bid farewell to the season.

The carousel of photos features Janhvi Kapoor’s stunning solo pictures, along with candid moments with her friends. The actress also shared glimpses of her makeup sessions and behind-the-scenes moments, giving a peek into her summer memories.

A few days ago, Janhvi also shared a video from Paris, giving fans a glimpse of her time in the city. Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, “7 hrs in Paris but not without my French girl lip stick and blush from @orry on the vibes and vids.”

Janhvi Kapoor is quite active on social media and regularly shares glimpses of her photoshoots, travels, family time, and candid moments, keeping her fan base updated about her life.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Shashank Khaitan’s “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari,” which also starred Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi. She made her acting debut in 2018 with Dhadak and has since appeared in films including “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl,” “Roohi,” “Good Luck Jerry,” “Mili,” “Mr. & Mrs. Mahi,” “Ulajh” and “Devara: Part 1.”

Janhvi was also seen in “Peddi” alongside Ram Charan. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports action-drama featured Ram Charan as a crossover athlete who took on three demanding sports—cricket, wrestling, and sprinting.

--IANS

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