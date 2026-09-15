'Good teams remember what happened earlier': Muzumdar after India avenge 2024 Asia Cup loss to SL

Dubai, Sep 15 (IANS) India women's head coach Amol Muzumdar said strong teams never forget their previous setbacks as he praised his side for learning from their 2024 final defeat to Sri Lanka and responding with a dominant 72-run victory in the Asia Cup 2026 final.

India lifted the continental title for a record-extending eighth time after posting 183/5 and bowling Sri Lanka out for 111 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking to the players in the dressing room after the triumph, Muzumdar highlighted how the team had used its previous final experience to produce a better performance this time around.

"Good teams, they remember what had happened earlier. Strong teams never forget. They should never forget what had happened," Muzumdar said in a video shared by the BCCI.

Sri Lanka had beaten India by eight wickets in the 2024 final in Dambulla to claim their maiden Women’s Asia Cup title. India, however, returned to the final two years later and made sure there was no repeat of that result.

Muzumdar first praised the opening partnership between Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana, who put India in a commanding position with a record 129-run stand.

"I think before I say anything, I think a massive round of applause for the 129 runs scored," he said.

Shafali smashed 68 off 39 balls, while Mandhana made 59 off 39 as India raced to a strong total. Shafali also registered the fastest half-century in the history of the tournament, reaching the landmark in just 24 balls.

Muzumdar then turned his attention to the bowling performance, praising the efforts of the entire unit before highlighting young spinner Shree Charani, who returned figures of 4-20.

"Bowling, unbelievable. Kranti superb. Two overs, eight runs, one wicket. Nandini Sharma, three overs, 17 runs. One for 22 of three for Prema, three for 19 off four for Deepti, superb, four overs, 23, one wicket for Shafali," he said.

"For the bowling group, the youngest member, Shree Charani, she was amazing," Muzumdar added while applauding the youngster’s four-wicket haul.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur also credited the team for learning from its previous final experience and producing a more disciplined performance.

"I think the last time in the finals we made many mistakes, but we have learnt from them. Today was all about playing good cricket and trying to make fewer mistakes on the field because we have seen the finals; it’s all about giving your best and at the same time making fewer mistakes," Harmanpreet said.

"I think the entire team came up together, and we gave our best, and I’m really happy about that," she added.

The triumph also gave India their eighth Women’s Asia Cup title, further extending their record in the competition.

--IANS

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