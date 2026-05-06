Jamieson, O’Rourke, Sears return to Tests, Foxcroft earns maiden call-up; Williamson back for England

Auckland, May 6 (IANS) The New Zealand selectors have bolstered their pace-bowling unit by deciding to bring back spearheads Kyle Jamieson and Will O’Rourke for a one-off Test against Ireland in late May and a three-Test series against England in June.

The Canterbury quicks will join a large contingent of seam bowlers, with Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Nathan Smith, and Blair Tickner named for both tours, while Michael Rae and the uncapped Kristian Clarke have been included for the Ireland Test only, along with Ben Sears, who will also head to England as the 16th travelling reserve.

With the full support of New Zealand Cricket (NZC), reigning Sir Richard Hadlee Medal winner Jacob Duffy will miss the tours to remain in New Zealand as he and his wife await the birth of their first child.

Kane Williamson has been included in the 19-strong extended squad as he looks to add to his Test career runs tally of 9461, after last playing for the side in the Test series against West Indies in December.

Central Districts batting all-rounder Dean Foxcroft has earned his maiden Test call-up after another solid Plunket Shield season with the bat and impressive recent performances on the Black Caps' white-ball tour of Bangladesh.

The selection came as an unexpected and welcome surprise for the 28-year-old.

“I was blown away,” Foxcroft said. “It’s quite surreal and a dream come true. From a young age, you dream about playing Test cricket or even just being in a Test squad - so I’m buzzing, and I can’t wait.”

The tour begins an important period of long-form cricket for the Test side, with the series against England kicking off a run of 13 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) matches from June until March.

The Black Caps, who currently sit second on the WTC table, will host India in a two-Test series at the start of the coming summer, followed by four Tests away to Australia in December-January, two Tests at home against Sri Lanka, and two Tests in Pakistan to finish.

Head coach Rob Walter said it was a hugely exciting period ahead for the team in the pinnacle format of the game.

“To be able to test ourselves against some of the very best Test teams in the world is an exciting challenge, with the added carrot of the fourth edition of the World Test Championship,” he said. “I know it’s something the players and staff alike have been looking forward to for some time, and we’re determined to meet the opportunity head-on.”

The tour will be the first Test involvement for Jamieson since suffering a back stress fracture in February 2024, with his comeback to the national side consisting of 19 T20Is and 10 ODIs since returning last March.

The 31-year-old has a sparkling Test resume with 80 wickets from 19 Tests at an average of 19 and holds the New Zealand men’s Test record for the fastest to 50 wickets in the format (nine matches).

O’Rourke’s rise has coincided with Jamieson’s time away from Test cricket, with the 24-year-old claiming 39 wickets from 11 Tests at an average of 24 since his debut against South Africa in February 2024 – when he claimed 9-93 – the best match figures by a BLACKCAPS Test debutant at the time.

The 24-year-old succumbed to a back stress fracture on the Test tour to Zimbabwe last July and spent eight months on the sidelines before returning on the Black Caps' just-completed white-ball tour of Bangladesh, where he claimed five wickets across the three-game ODI series.

Wellington Firebirds speedster Sears could make his first Test appearance since his debut against Australia in 2024 when he claimed 4-90 in the second innings as the Black Caps fell just short of victory.

Walter said the trio’s return was an exciting prospect. “It’s a great privilege to start this next period of sustained red-ball cricket with all our pace bowlers ready to go,” he said. “Kyle’s been on a journey of getting his body ready for Test cricket. He’s really fit and strong at the moment and will bring a unique edge to our bowling line-up.

“Will brings a quality set of skills and physical attributes which make him a hugely exciting addition to any Test team. Ben brings height and good pace, and I love his aggression and whole-hearted approach to his bowling."

Walter acknowledged Duffy’s decision to miss the tour on paternity grounds. “Jake has been hugely impressive and influential across all formats, but this is a far more important period of his life coming up, and we’re fully supportive of him and his wife Tash.”

Henry, Foulkes, Jamieson, Rachin Ravindra, and Glenn Phillips will join the squad once their respective stints in the Indian Premier League conclude, with the IPL26 finals running throughout the week of May 25 to the final on May 31. All-rounder Michael Bracewell has expressed his desire to step back from Test cricket and focus his time on his young family and limited-overs cricket.

The 35-year-old was therefore not available for selection for these tours, but Walter said Bracewell remained an important part of the Black Caps white-ball programme.

In-form Canterbury red-ball captain Henry Nicholls has earned a recall for both tours, with Will Young included for the Ireland Test only. Daryl Mitchell is on track to be fully fit for the tour after recently returning home from the Pakistan Super League with a calf injury.

Tom Blundell has been selected as the only specialist wicket-keeper in the squad, with captain Tom Latham his immediate back-up if required. Mitchell Santner’s shoulder injury will continue to be rehabilitated and monitored from New Zealand, with the option to include him later in the series depending on his recovery progress.

The New Zealand-based Test players will train at the NZC High Performance Centre at Lincoln University this week and next, ahead of departing on May 22.

The one-off four-day Test against Ireland begins at Stormont in Belfast on May 27, with the three Tests against England to be played at Lord’s (June 4-8), The Oval (June 17-21), and Trent Bridge (June 25-29), respectively - with Sky confirmed to broadcast all four Tests live in New Zealand.

The Test series against England will see the Crowe-Thorpe trophy contested for the second time after it was introduced in 2024 to honour the late Martin Crowe and Graham Thorpe.

New Zealand Test Squad to Ireland and England

Tom Latham (C), Tom Blundell (WK), Kristian Clarke, Devon Conway, Zak Foulkes, Dean Foxcroft, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears (IRE only & 16th travelling reserve for ENG), Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Kane Williamson, Will Young(IRE only)

New Zealand's Test Tour Schedule

Test v Ireland – May 27-30 – Stormont, Belfast

1st Test v England – June 4-8 – Lord’s, London

2nd Test v England – June 17-21 – The Kia Oval, London

3rd Test v England – June 25–29 – Trent Bridge, Nottingham

--IANS

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