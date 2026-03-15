March 16, 2026 12:25 AM हिंदी

Jamie Lee Curtis says she didn’t know about ‘Halloween’ being trilogy

Jamie Lee Curtis says she didn’t know about ‘Halloween’ being trilogy

Los Angeles, March 15 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jamie Lee Curtis has shared that she would not have signed up to the new ‘Halloween’ movie if she knew it was part of a trilogy.

The 67-year-old actress agreed to star in David Gordon Green’s movie ‘Halloween’, the sequel to her 1978 film, for Blumhouse productions but admitted she had no idea she would be expected to take part in two follow-up films, reports ‘Female First UK’.

However, Jamie Lee Curtis who went on to star in Halloween Kills, and Halloween Ends, decided to use the movies to help her get a development deal with Jason Blum of Blumhouse.

According to Variety, when speaking during the SXSW panel, If Not Now, When, if Not Me, Who? Pivoting and Manifesting, she said, “The only reason I am sitting in this chair today is because of Jason. Jason Blum, who runs Blumhouse, is the one who brought back the ‘Halloween’ movies. If they had come to me and said it’s going to be a trilogy, I don’t think I would have said yes. Jason Blum is notoriously cheap”

“How do you make low-budget movies? You don’t pay people. That’s the model. While we were editing and doing the mix, David said, ‘You know it’s a trilogy’. I was like, ‘Uh, no’. I went to Jason Blum and said, ‘I have some ideas, maybe you could give me a first look deal, just pay me a little money'. I said to Jason, ‘How about a little development deal?’ And I owed him two Halloween movies, so what was he gonna say? Jason Blum gave me a vanity deal”, she added.

As per ‘Female First UK’, she went on to explain that she wanted the deal in order to work with filmmaker Russell Goldman.

She went on to hire Goldman for her Comet Pictures company and they are premiering his debut Sender at SXSW.

And, while she has branched out from horror since ‘Halloween’. The actress will always have a special love for the genre.

--IANS

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