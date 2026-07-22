Jai Randhhawa says stories rooted in truth can never be suppressed by politics

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Actor Jai Randhhawa, who currently awaits the release of “Ishqnama”, feels that stories based on truth cannot be overshadowed by political narratives, and shared that while agendas may attempt to suppress falsehoods, genuine human stories ultimately endure.

Talking about films exploring the India-Pakistan relationship, the actor said his film Ishqnama, set between 1982 and 1986, is proof that truthful stories find their way out even after decades.

Does he think they have reached a point where love stories across the border are no longer seen as human stories but as political statements?

Jai told IANS: “No, it's nothing like that.”

He added: “I think the truth in the story doesn't get suppressed. Our story is from 1982 to 1986. After 40 years, a film is being made on it. If it was supposed to get suppressed, it would have been suppressed. But it didn't happen.”

“I think agendas can suppress. What is false. What is based on the truth doesn't get suppressed.”

“Ishqnama,” which is a true story, chronicles the journey of real-life soulmates Nimma and Nasima. The film is set between 1981 and 1988 along the India-Pakistan border. It is a period romantic drama that explores love, sacrifice, and humanity beyond borders. It explores the psychological toll of forced separation and the sheer stamina of the human spirit when fueled by love.

Asked if he believes separation strengthens love, or does it slowly fade it away, Jai said: “There should be love. I think if there is a lot of distance then the person starts getting attracted.”

Directed by Arvvindr S. Khaira and produced by Sourabh Rana Ravneet Kaur Chahal, Ishqnama is a period romance inspired by a true story adapted from the book Hind Pak Bordernama.

The film stars Jai, Shehnaaz Gill, Saurabh Sachdeva, along with a talented ensemble cast. The music has been composed by B Praak, with lyrics by Jaani. It is slated for a worldwide release across India, Canada, and the UK on July 24.

--IANS

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