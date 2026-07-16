Jai Randhhawa on his love story: Haven't crossed border or waited 40 years for anyone

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) As his upcoming film “Ishqnama” is based on love and longing, Punjabi star Jai Randhhawa said he cannot this of a name for his lovestory as he has neither crossed borders for love nor waited decades for someone.

Asked if his own life had an ‘Ishqnama’, what would be the title of her love story, Jai first quipped: “Risk Nama”.

He then told IANS: “This love story is based on Nirmal Nimma life incident. So nothing like this happened in my life. I haven't crossed the border for anyone. I haven't waited for anyone for 40 years because I am not 40 yet. He himself is 72-years-old, and he has waited for 40 years. And Ishqnama name suits his story.”

“I feel I won't be able to give such a name on my own story. It's difficult,” said the actor.

“Ishqnama,” which is a true story, chronicles the journey of real-life soulmates Nimma and Nasima. The film is set between 1981 and 1988 along the India-Pakistan border. It is a period romantic drama that explores love, sacrifice, and humanity beyond borders. It explores the psychological toll of forced separation and the sheer stamina of the human spirit when fueled by love.

How much of a responsibility is it give justice to a story based on real-life incident.

“When you work with honesty, the responsibility decreases. You feel the responsibility when you are not honest. So I feel all the people who worked in this film were very honest,” said Jai.

Director Arvvindr S. Khaira said that the romance in the film is not born from imagination.

"As a filmmaker, you rarely come across a reality that overpowers fiction. The true story behind Ishqnama is exactly that—depicting a devotion so pure that it feels mythical. This isn't a romance born from imagination; it is the blueprint of Nimma and Nasima's life,” said Arvvindr S. Khaira.

The director added: “Capturing a love that survived impossible odds was such an incredible experience. I think it is a privilege that I got to honour the beautiful reality of what Nimma and Nasima endured across their lifetime."

Directed by Arvvindr S. Khaira and produced by Sourabh Rana Ravneet Kaur Chahal, Ishqnama is a period romance inspired by a true story adapted from the book Hind Pak Bordernama.

The film stars Jai, Shehnaaz Gill, Saurabh Sachdeva, along with a talented ensemble cast.

The music has been composed by B Praak, with lyrics by Jaani.

It is slated for a worldwide release across India, Canada, and the UK on July 24.

--IANS

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