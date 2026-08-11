August 11, 2026 7:45 PM हिंदी

'Jai Hind Jai Sindh' maker Indrajeet Lankesh on casting Jaya Prada: Grew up watching her movies

'Jai Hind Jai Sindh' maker Indrajeet Lankesh on casting Jaya Prada: Grew up watching her movies

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Veteran actress Jaya Prada is all set to mark her return to the big screen with 'Jai Hind Jai Sindh'. The director of the drama, Indrajeet Lankesh, revealed that he grew up watching her films during an exclusive interaction with IANS.

The director added that to have the opportunity to direct Jaya Prada in her comeback film is a 'pleasure and an honour' for him.

He was asked, "What has it been like working with Jayaprada? She is making a comeback with your film."

Indrajeet Lankesh told IANS, "Of course, she is making a comeback with 'Jai Hind Jai Sindh'. It is a pleasure because I grew up watching her films, including her work with Dr Rajkumar sir. There was a fantastic film called 'Sanadi Appanna', which was a biopic. Jayaprada ma’am played an amazing role as a dancer in that film. It was a huge blockbuster in the South. I grew up watching those kinds of films featuring Jaya Prada ma’am. And then, of course, there was 'Sharaabi'. Who can forget 'Sharaabi' with Bachchan sir? We were all in college when we watched that film."

Expressing his delight at getting to work with Jaya Prada, the filmmaker added, "For me to direct her in a comeback film is a pleasure and an honour. To be able to say “action” and “cut” for her is truly a dream come true."

Speaking about the rest of the cast, which includes both veterans and young actors, Indrajeet Lankesh continued, "Apart from that, we have an impressive cast comprising Mahesh Manjrekar, Rahul Dev, and Indira Tiwari. I loved Indira Tiwari in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. Then there is Vikram Kochhar, whom I watched in 'Dunki' and really loved his performance. There are several senior actors, including actors from the National School of Drama. Mahesh Manjrekar sir is the senior-most among them."

"At the same time, the young generation of actors has a huge platform through this film because they are newcomers. Two girls and two boys are the central characters in the foreground. This is a huge breakthrough for them, and it is something I have been doing throughout my career — giving youngsters a platform, a career opportunity ,and a stage to express themselves," he concluded.

--IANS

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