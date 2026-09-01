Jackie Shroff’s daughter Krishna Shroff reveals how she builds mental and physical strength

Mumbai, Sept 1 (IANS) Fitness entrepreneur and reality TV personality Krishna Shroff has opened up about the principles that help her develop both mental resilience and physical strength.

Known for her disciplined approach to fitness, Krishna believes that a strong body and a strong mind are closely connected. In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, she shared five key principles that have shaped her approach to fitness and everyday life. For Krishna, discipline comes before motivation. She believes that making a commitment to show up consistently, even on days when motivation is low, is what helps create lasting progress.

Jackie Shroff’s daughter believes that discipline is one of the most important aspects of building lasting physical and mental strength. “Motivation is temporary. Discipline is what gets you up when the motivation is completely gone. I made a decision a long time ago to show up, no matter what, and that decision has changed everything for me.”

Krishna also placed greater emphasis on consistency than intensity. “I used to think I had to go all out every single session. But the sessions that have built me the most are the ones I almost didn't show up for. Showing up consistently, even at 60%, will always beat going hard once and burning out.”

Strength training is another important part of Krishna’s approach to fitness. She mentioned, “Strength training changed my body, but more than that, it changed how I carry myself. There is something that happens to your confidence when you realise what your body is actually capable of. And I want every woman to feel that.”

At the same time, Krishna also emphasized that recovery should be considered an essential part of training. She believes rest is necessary for the body to repair and rebuild after exercise and stresses the importance of adequate sleep, rest days and active recovery.

Krishna, sister of actor Tiger Shroff, also considered mental resilience to be one of the biggest lessons that fitness can offer.

Reflecting on her journey in fitness, she stated, “Everything I have built, from MFN, my fitness journey, my business, has required me to get back up after being knocked down. The gym taught me that. When you push through a hard set, you are also training your mind to push through hard moments in life.”

--IANS

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