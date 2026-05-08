Jackie Shroff says 'if your spine stays strong till 90, it makes you a superhero’

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff who is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie The Great Grand Superhero on 29th May, feels that if you are fit and active till a very senior age of life, you are already a superhero.

He shared, "With The Great Grand Superhero, we’re fulfilling every child’s dream. If your spirit stays young and your spine stays strong till 90, that itself makes you a superhero. Kids’ dreams should always come first."

Backed by Zee Studios and Amdavad Films, The Great Grand Superhero steps into a space that feels both fresh and familiar.

The movie's teaser that released recently hinted at a world where a child's imagination takes the grandfather-grandson relationship to another level with a unique thrill of aliens!

At the heart of it is Jackie Shroff, in a role that feels deeply warm and refreshingly different.

Directed by National Award-winner Manish Saini, the film brings together an ensemble cast including Prateik Smita Patil, Bhagyashree Dasani, Sharat Saxena, Mihir Godbole, Durgesh Kumar, Saharsh Shukla, Shivansh Chorge, and Kumar Saurabh. 29th May 2026, see you at the movies.

For the uninitiated, Jackie Shroff has been a part of Bollywood for over four decades.

He made his debut with Subhash Ghai's Hero.

Recently, Subash Ghai had heaped praises on his “Hero” actor, Jackie Shroff, and said that he is still very proud of him.

Subhash had shared a picture of Jackie holding onto the poster of the 1983 film “Hero”, which marked the entry of the actor into the world of cinema.

The filmmaker then went on to write on his social media account, “In my journey as a filmmaker I did my best to groom non actors raw actors n actors to shine on screen n I feel happy that they are still at their peak with audiences. But some get into the orbit of their own success they deserve but some have same love n respect for the maker they started (sic).”

He then wrote about Jackie and said: “N one of them is HERO who started as hero in #Mukta arts n still remain as HERO for millions of people today. I m so proud of him as a man n actor both always (sic).”

–IANS

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