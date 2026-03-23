Jackie Shroff remembers Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on Shaheed Diwas

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff paid tribute to India’s legendary freedom fighters, Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, on Shaheed Diwas, that is celebrated on the 23rd of March, further remembering their ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

Taking to his social media account, the actor shared a picture featuring illustrated portraits of the three revolutionaries set against the backdrop of the Ashoka Chakra and the hues of the Indian tricolour.

The text written by him, on the picture read, “Their Sacrifice! Our Freedom!” with “Shaheed Diwas, March 23”, along with hashtags like #ShaheedDiwas and #FreedomFighters.

For the uninitiated, Shaheed Diwas is observed every year on March 23, marking the martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar, who were executed by the British colonial government in 1931.

The day serves as a string yet sensitive reminder of the young boys' courage, patriotism, and firm commitment to India’s independence struggle.

Talking about Bhagat Singh, he remains as one of the most iconic revolutionaries in Indian history, who was known for his fearless ideology and acts of resistance against British rule.

Alongside him, Rajguru and Sukhdev played pivotal roles in revolutionary and independence activities, including the assassination of British officer J.P. Saunders as an act of protest against colonial oppression.

Their sacrifice at a young age, even after continues to inspire generations even after 95 years of their martyrdom.

Meanwhile, talking about Jackie Shroff, the actor has been a constant at marking special occasions related to cinema and its legends.

Recently, from remembering icons like Madhubala, Sridevi and Shashi Kapoor on their birth and death anniversaries, to celebrating milestones of his own films, the actor has been taking to social media to pay tribute and relive memories.

–IANS

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