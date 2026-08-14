August 14, 2026 3:50 PM हिंदी

Jackie Shroff celebrates 11 years of ‘Brothers’ starring Akshay Kumar-Sidharth Malhotra

Jackie Shroff celebrates 11 years of ‘Brothers’ starring Akshay Kumar-Sidharth Malhotra

Mumbai, August 14 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff marked 11 years of the release of his film ‘Brothers’ with a nostalgic throwback.

The actor revisited the 2015 sports-action drama that also starred Akshay Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra, through a post dedicated to the movie on his social media account.

The actor shared a compilation of stills from the movie on his social media account and wrote, “11 years of Brothers.”

The film, which released on August 14, 2015, was directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Endemol India. It was an official Hindi adaptation of the 2011 Hollywood film Warrior.

Brothers revolved around estranged half-brothers David Fernandes and Monty Fernandes, played by Akshay Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra respectively.

Jackie played Garson Fernandes, their alcoholic father, whose troubled past becomes the root of the conflict between his sons.

Their lives collide when they enter the same MMA tournament, forcing them to confront one another as well as their unhealthy family history.

Jacqueline Fernandez played Jenny, David’s wife, while Shefali Shah played Maria Fernandes. Ashutosh Rana and Kulbhushan Kharbanda were also part of the supporting cast. Kareena Kapoor Khan made a special appearance in the song “Mera Naam Mary Hai”.

Akshay Kumar played David, the elder brother who has left his fighting career behind to concentrate on his family and Sidharth Malhotra portrayed Monty, the younger brother whose difficult upbringing leaves him with deep resentment towards his father and David.

The film was released on the Independence Day weekend and received mixed responses from critics and audiences alike.

The soundtrack was composed by Ajay-Atul, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Rampant bribery in Bangladesh warrants investigation against interim government: Report

Rampant bribery in Bangladesh warrants investigation against interim government: Report

PM Modi hails role played by Indian-American community (File image)

PM Modi hails role played by Indian-American community

DPL 2026: 'We planned to take the match deep,' says Ashwini after Purani Dilli's win over North Delhi

DPL 2026: 'We planned to take the match deep,' says Ashwini after Purani Dilli's win over North Delhi

'China’s overcapacity, cheap exports taking world economy to brink of crisis'

'China’s overcapacity, cheap exports taking world economy to brink of crisis'

Aiming to keep individual form high and power Barak Legends to APL title, says Bishal Saha

Aiming to keep individual form high and power Barak Legends to APL title, says Bishal Saha

Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Nene's 'Kinda Chic' trend is pure travel goals

Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Nene's 'Kinda Chic' trend is pure travel goals

Golf: Shubham Jaglan fires final-round 64 to bag maiden title at Coal India Open

Golf: Shubham Jaglan fires final-round 64 to bag maiden title at Coal India Open

Tata Steel transfers ownership of Jamshedpur FC to Churchill Brothers FC

Tata Steel transfers ownership of Jamshedpur FC to Churchill Brothers FC

Amrita Singh reunites with ‘Dil Aashna Hai’ co-star Dimple Kapadia at daughter Sara Ali Khan's birthday carnival

Amrita Singh reunites with ‘Dil Aashna Hai’ co-star Dimple Kapadia at daughter Sara Ali Khan's birthday carnival

Sharib Hashmi remembers mother on fourth death anniversary, says ‘abhi bhi unki awaaz sunaai deti hai’

Sharib Hashmi remembers mother on fourth death anniversary, says ‘abhi bhi unki awaaz sunaai deti hai’