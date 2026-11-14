November 14, 2026 11:12 PM हिंदी

IWL 2026/27: Juanita’s double powers Sethu Madurai to 2-1 win over Kickstart FC Karnataka

Juanita Aguadze’s double powers Sethu Madurai to 2-1 win over Kickstart FC Karnataka in the Indian Women’s League (IWL) 2026/27 at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday. Photo credit: IWL

Kolkata, Nov 14 (IANS) Juanita Aguadze’s brace, including a second-half penalty, helped Sethu Madurai start their campaign in the Indian Women’s League (IWL) 2026/27 with a 2-1 victory over Southern rivals Kickstart FC Karnataka at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday.

Ghanaian Juanita Aguadze scored twice for Sethu (18', 67'), but was also responsible for Kickstart’s only goal of the game, an own goal in the 24th minute.

Kickstart FC Karnataka controlled possession to begin with, making inroads with some neat interplay in midfield. Despite having the better share of opportunities, they couldn’t break the deadlock. Sethu captain Malavika looked particularly impressive on the counter-attack, creating chances down the right wing at the other end.

The forward set up the opening goal of the game, picking out Juanita, who fired her effort into the top corner to give Sethu the lead in the 18th minute. Kickstart responded within six minutes, drawing level from a corner courtesy of an own goal from Juanita.

The game settled into an evenly matched contest after the goals, with possession shared almost equally and both sides probing in midfield. Each team created half-chances, but there was nothing to separate them heading into the break.

Sethu began the second half positively, cranking the intensity up a notch. Juanita had a couple of opportunities to double her tally for the day, but was kept at bay by Aiswarya Arumugam in the Kickstart goal.

The Ghanaian’s industry eventually paid off as her marauding run down the left wing resulted in Musken Subba being brought down in the box. Juanita made no mistake from the spot as she doubled her tally to put Sethu back in the lead in the 67th minute.

Sethu grew into the game even further and kept pushing for a third goal. They created a few chances to settle the contest, but the finishing touch eluded them. With time running out, Kickstart threw players forward in search of an equaliser, only to find Sethu’s defence well organised and in control.

Nira Chanu’s long-range attempt was the closest Kickstart came to finding the leveller. Sethu stayed composed through the closing minutes and held on for a 2-1 win, taking all three points on the opening day of their campaign.

The IWL 2026/27 action continues on Monday, November 16, with NITA Football Academy facing BBFS Garhwal United FC at the Kalyani Stadium.

--IANS

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