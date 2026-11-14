U19 Asia Cup: Home Minister Amit Shah hails India's U19 team, says title will inspire budding cricketers

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah has hailed India's Under-19 cricket team for winning the Asia Cup title, saying their landmark triumph and display of grit, determination and sportsmanship would inspire budding cricketers across the country.

Taking to X, Shah congratulated the team on their victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in a thrilling final, which saw India clinch the title with a one-wicket win.

"A thrilling victory!

"Applause for the Indian cricket team on winning the Men's U19 Asia Cup title, crowning the nation with joy and pride through your landmark triumph.

"The sheer grit, determination, and unmatched sportsmanship you demonstrated on the pitch were a masterclass in India's cricketing excellence. Your performance will inspire more budding cricketers to join the league of winners," Shah posted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian U19 cricket team for winning the Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026, describing it as an ‘outstanding day for Indian cricket’ and saying the young players' success would inspire several youngsters.

PM Modi took to social media to express his pride in the team's performance after India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by one wicket in a thrilling final at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2) in Muscat on Saturday.

"Outstanding day for Indian cricket! Immensely proud of our young cricketers for today’s impressive performance and for winning the Men’s U-19 Asia Cup 2026. Their success will inspire several youngsters. Best wishes to the team for their endeavours ahead," PM Modi wrote on X.

India secured their record-extending ninth Under-19 Asia Cup title after chasing down Pakistan's target of 338 in a last-ball thriller at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Saturday.

India finished at 339/9 in 50 overs, with Mohit Ulva hitting the winning boundary off the final delivery. Captain Lakshya Raichandani led the chase with 80, while Aaryavir Sehwag scored 58. Manal Chauhan contributed 47, and Ulva remained unbeaten on 49.

Earlier, Pakistan posted 337/9, riding on Usman Khan's 107, Abdul Qadir's 80 and captain Farhan Yousaf's 63. Kavya Patel claimed four wickets for India, while Chigurupati Venkata picked up three.

--IANS

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