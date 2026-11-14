IFL 2026/27: Gokulam Kerala edge Nagaland United 2-1 with dramatic last-ditch penalty

Dimapur, Nov 14 (IANS) Victor Da Silva converted a penalty in the ninth minute of stoppage time to help Gokulam Kerala FC secure a dramatic 2-1 victory over Nagaland United SC in the Indian Football League (IFL) 2026–27 at the Chümoukedima Football Stadium in Dimapur on Saturday.

Brazilian forward Crislan Henrique Da Silva De Sousa, who was adjudged the Man of the Match, opened the scoring for the Malabarians in the 18th minute against the run of play. Zomuansanga equalised for the hosts with a 90+6th-minute penalty, but Victor Matheus Da Silva Matos broke Nagaland hearts by converting a penalty of his own in the final kick of the game.

With this win, Gokulam Kerala FC moved to the top of the table with three consecutive wins and nine points, while Nagaland United stayed in sixth position with three points from two games.

After a cagey opening few minutes, Nagaland United gained control of the midfield and ball possession. Playing in front of their passionate home crowd, the hosts dictated the tempo and carried all the momentum going into the second quarter.

Completely against the run of play, Gokulam Kerala broke the deadlock in the 18th minute. Catching the Nagaland defence off guard, Brazilian striker Crislan received the ball unmarked inside the penalty box and unleashed a powerful left-footed strike that smashed into the net, making him the leading goalscorer of the league.

The Malabarians soaked up the ensuing pressure, banking on their rock-solid defence after the hydration break. Nagaland United, dominating with almost 70 per cent possession, pushed desperately for an equaliser as the match moved into the third quarter.

However, Gokulam custodian Shibin Raj produced a couple of breathtaking saves to keep the home side at bay, ensuring his team went into the half-time break with a slender 1-0 cushion. During this period, the referee also went to his pocket, booking Zomuansanga in the 40th minute after Nagaland had made an early change, bringing on R.H. Laltlanhlua for Laldawngzuala in the 28th minute.

A quiet passage of play followed after the restart as both sides took time to get back into their groove. Gokulam soon found openings on the counter, with Kerala-born forward Jobby Justin getting a clear one-on-one opportunity inside the box, only to send his attempt wide of the target.

The second half saw a flurry of bookings, with Eric Remruatpuia Chhangte (47'), Yendrembam Naresh Singh (53'), Shikil N S (54'), and Lalramsanga (62') all going into the referee's book. Past the hour mark, Jobby Justin found another one-on-one opportunity but hesitated to take the shot, allowing the Nagaland defence to scramble back and clear the danger.

Both sides turned to their benches in a bid to seize control, with Gokulam introducing Gyamar Nikum for Jobby Justin in the 73rd minute. The Malabarians remained resolute at the back, denying the hosts any pockets of space in the final third.

As the game moved into the final quarter, Nagaland United carved out their best chance of the half. Yet again, it was Shibin Raj who came to the rescue to preserve Gokulam's lead. Following a sustained spell of pressure, the boys from Nagaland came close once more in the 85th minute, but the visitors held firm.

With Gokulam looking to shut up shop, replacing Crislan with Dennis Agyare Antwi in the 86th minute and introducing Wungngayam Muirang in the 89th, it appeared the visitors would scrape a 1-0 win. However, immense late drama unfolded deep into stoppage time when Gokulam defender Sarthak Goloui conceded a penalty in the 95th minute.

Stepping up in the 90+6th minute, Zomuansanga held his nerve to convert the spot-kick, sending the Chümoukedima crowd into raptures and seemingly snatching a dramatic point for the hosts.

Yet, in a game for the ages, the drama was far from over. In the dying seconds, Gokulam Kerala were awarded a penalty of their own. Victor Matheus Da Silva Matos stepped up in the 90+9th minute and made no mistake, scoring from the very last kick of the match to seal a breathtaking 2-1 victory.

It was a heartbreaking result for the home crowd. Despite dominating possession and creating multiple chances, Nagaland United failed to capitalise on their finishing. In contrast, the resolute Malabarians—backed by three to four match-winning saves from Shibin Raj defended heroically to grab all three points from a thrilling away fixture.

--IANS

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