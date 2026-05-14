FIEO upbeat over PM Modi's visit to UAE, Europe

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) on Thursday welcomed the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy from May 15–20, saying that the visit will significantly strengthen India's strategic economic engagement with key global partners and provide fresh momentum to trade, investment and technology collaborations during such challenging times.

Reacting to the announcement, FIEO President SC Ralhan said that the Prime Minister's visit comes at a crucial juncture when India is deepening its economic integration with Europe and the Gulf region through enhanced trade partnerships, resilient supply chains and investment-led growth.

The FIEO President added, "The Prime Minister's high-level engagements with the leadership of UAE and major European nations underline India's growing stature as a trusted economic partner and a key driver of global growth. The visit is expected to create substantial opportunities for Indian exporters across sectors including engineering, clean energy, technology, pharmaceuticals, food processing, textiles, logistics and digital trade."

Ralhan noted that the bilateral relationship with the UAE has evolved into a strong Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with rapidly expanding trade and investment linkages.

He said that the UAE continues to remain one of India's most important trade and investment partners and a critical gateway for Indian exports to the Middle East and Africa.

"The visit will further consolidate India-UAE economic relations, especially in energy cooperation, infrastructure, investments and services trade. The strong Indian diaspora in the UAE also serves as a vital bridge in enhancing business and people-to-people ties," he added.

Commenting on the Prime Minister's engagements in the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy, the FIEO President said that Europe remains one of India's most significant export destinations and investment sources.

He emphasised that the visit gains added importance in the backdrop of the recently concluded India-EU Free Trade Agreement and the India- European Free Trade Association Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA).

Ralhan said, "The Prime Minister's discussions with European leaders are expected to deepen cooperation in future-oriented sectors such as green hydrogen, semiconductors, AI, innovation, clean technologies, defence manufacturing, blue economy, resilient supply chains and sustainability. These areas hold immense potential for Indian exporters and industry."

Highlighting the importance of the India-Nordic Summit in Oslo, the FIEO President added that the Nordic region offers significant opportunities for collaboration in renewable energy, climate technologies, maritime sectors, digital innovation and advanced manufacturing.

FIEO also welcomed Prime Minister Modi's participation in major business engagements, including the European Round Table for Industry and the India-Norway Business and Research Summit, saying that such interactions will help enhance investor confidence and facilitate stronger industrial partnerships.

Ralhan also said, "India's bilateral trade with the countries covered during the visit exceeds $70 billion collectively, while investments from these regions into India continue to rise steadily. The visit will provide fresh impetus to bilateral trade, cross-border investments and economic cooperation."

--IANS

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