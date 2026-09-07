September 07, 2026 6:01 PM हिंदी

Iulia Vantur on ‘Echoes of Us’ selected for screening at Venice Film Festival: ‘It has given me a greater sense of responsibility’

Iulia Vantur on ‘Echoes of Us’ selected for screening at Venice Film Festival: ‘It has given me a greater sense of responsibility’

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Iulia Vantur has opened up about her film “Echoes of Us” being selected for screening at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival.

Reflecting on the recognition and appreciation her performance has received, the actress told IANS that the achievement has made her feel grateful and humbled while also giving her a greater sense of responsibility as an actor. Speaking about the recognition, Iulia shared, “I feel grateful and humbled by the appreciation Echoes of Us and my performance have received. The international recognition has raised the bar for me as an actor and, at the same time, given me a greater sense of responsibility.”

“It has also given me the confidence to explore my potential further and continue challenging myself with different roles. To see the film travel to platforms like Cannes and now Venice is incredibly special, and I’m deeply appreciative of everyone who has been part of this journey.”

Directed by Joe Rajan, “Echoes of Us,” also stars Deepak Tijori in the lead role. The movie delves into themes of grief, memory, and the painful understanding of love that often emerges only after losing someone. The film itself has received 87 awards across international festivals. “Echoes of Us,” produced by actress Pooja Batra in collaboration with Alliance Media Pty Ltd, was also screened at the Cannes Film Festival in 2026.

She walked the red carpet in an ice-blue gown for the film’s premiere and shared pictures and videos from the prestigious festival on social media.

In an early interview with IANS, Iulia opened up about the overwhelming experience of spotting fans from her home country, Romania. She said, “What really touched me was seeing Romanian fans waiting for me on the red carpet. They came up, wanted to talk, share a hug, it felt so warm and genuine.”

"At the same time, I also felt so much love from India and even from people across the world. When people welcome you with such warmth and smiles, it reassures you that what you’re doing is connecting with them. And that’s the most beautiful feeling any artist can ask for.”

--IANS

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