UEFA to pay tribute to Nepal flood victims ahead of Champions League matches

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) European football will pay tribute to the victims of the devastating flash floods that struck Nepal last month, with UEFA arranging a moment of silence before every Champions League fixture as a gesture of solidarity with those affected by the tragedy.

The tribute will be accompanied by a banner carrying the message “You are not alone Nepal,”, which will be displayed ahead of the matches across the continent.

"A moment of silence will be held, and a banner will be displayed as a sign of solidarity and support ahead of all UEFA Champions League matches this week. The banner will carry the message "You are not alone Nepal," UEFA said in a statement.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said the gesture reflected the football community’s support for Nepal as the country continues to deal with the aftermath of the floods that struck on August 26.

“The entire European football family will stand together before this week's matches to express our deepest condolences and our support to the people of Nepal. We wish them strength and resilience as they continue to recover from this tragedy and its aftermath,” Aleksander said.

The disaster has claimed 1,355 lives, with rescue and recovery operations continuing in several affected areas. According to Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), 4,996 people, including at least 589 foreign nationals, remain missing, while 13,396 people have been rescued.

UEFA’s tribute will be observed as the Champions League returns to the spotlight this week, with 14 matches scheduled across Europe from Tuesday.

Among the headline fixtures, Barcelona will host Feyenoord at Camp Nou on September 9, while Liverpool will welcome Atletico Madrid to Anfield the following day. Paris Saint-Germain will face Slovan Bratislava, Manchester United will take on Sabah FK and Arsenal will meet Napoli in other notable games.

--IANS

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