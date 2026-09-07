Eisha Singh on ‘Juhi Mui’ going off air: ‘I am heartbroken because I wanted this journey to continue’

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Television actress Eisha Singh has opened up about her show “Juhi Mui” going off air. She admitted that she is heartbroken as she wanted the journey to continue.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, the actress reflected on her experience with the show and shared her emotions about bidding farewell to the character and the story. Eisha said, “I am heartbroken because I wanted this journey to continue. There was still so much that I wanted to explore as an actor and so much more I wanted to give to the character. But I also believe that every journey teaches you something.”

“If this is truly the end of this chapter, I want to remember it for the love, the memories and the people who stood by us. And if my fans are still fighting to save the show, all I can say is that I see you, I hear you and I am deeply grateful.”

The ‘Ishq Subhan Allah’ actress added, “When you put so much of yourself into a show, it stops feeling like just a show. You build the character, you live those emotions, you spend so many hours on set and slowly the entire journey becomes a part of your life. I have genuinely given this show everything I could, from my performance to my time and my energy. So when you suddenly hear that it is coming to an end, it naturally hurts. I am very upset because I know how much effort I have personally put into making this journey special.”

"What has touched me the most is seeing the love coming from the audience. My fans are not simply accepting the show going off air; they are actually going all out to save it. They are raising their voices, talking about the show and showing the makers just how deeply connected they are with the story and the characters. As an actor, there is no bigger validation than knowing that people care enough to fight for something you have worked so hard on. Their love honestly means more to me than I can explain,” mentioned Eisha.

Eisha Singh went on to state, “There is a very different kind of emotion when you realize that your audience doesn't want to say goodbye to your character. We actors often wonder whether our work has reached people or whether they have connected with what we are trying to portray.”

The series starred Eisha Singh and Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead roles. Loosely adapted from the popular Korean drama Extraordinary “Attorney Woo,” “Juhi Mui” premiered on Colors TV on June 29, 2026.

--IANS

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