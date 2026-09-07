India reaffirms commitment to deepen multifaceted relationship with Myanmar

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, on Monday interacted with the visiting Myanmar Parliament delegation led by Chairman of the International Relations Committee, Pwint San, in New Delhi, with discussions focused on strengthening bilateral ties.

During the meeting, the MoS reaffirmed New Delhi’s commitment to advancing the multifaceted partnership with Myanmar, guided by key Indian foreign policy priorities of Neighbourhood First, Act East and MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions).

The delegation is in New Delhi for capacity-building training at the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), the training and research wing of the Lok Sabha Secretariat

Following the meeting, Margherita took to X and posted: “Glad to interact with the Myanmar Parliament delegation led by Dr. Pwint San, Chairman of International Relations Committee, during their visit to India for capacity building training at PRIDE. Building on our age-old civilisational and people-to-people ties, India remains committed to deepening our multifaceted partnership with Myanmar under our key foreign policy priorities - Neighbourhood First, Act East and MAHASAGAR.”

The cross-party Parliament delegation from Myanmar, comprising 30 MPs from six national and nine ethnic parties, arrived in India on September 1 for a capacity-building module by PRIDE, with the visit continuing until September 8.

“A cross-party Parliament delegation from Myanmar comprising 30 MPs from 6 national & 9 ethnic parties is visiting India from 1-8 Sep 2026 for a capacity-building module by Lok Sabha PRIDE and friendly meetings. After a reception by Ambassador Abhay Thakur yesterday, they were seen off today,” the Embassy stated on X.

Ahead of the visit, Indian Ambassador Abhay Thakur expressed his pleasure at the delegation’s diverse, youthful and dynamic composition, noting that it includes several young, first-time members.

“The delegation comprises 15 political parties, including USDP, KSPP, NUP, SNDP, PP and PPP, as well as Naga, Pa-O, Karen, Danu, Inn, Arakan, Zomi, Wa and Kayah parties and nominated MPs from the Myanmar Armed Forces. These are 6 National Parties and 9 Ethnic Parties, including from ethnic areas along Myanmar’s borders with India, China and Thailand,” Ambassador Thakur said during his remarks last week at the pre-departure briefing to the Hluttaw Delegation.

“Thank you for putting together such a representative Parliamentary delegation to visit India. It shows the cross-party consensus that exists in Myanmar Parliament on maintaining close relations with India,” he added.

According to him, the visit assumes particular significance as it comes in the first year of the newly convened Parliament of Myanmar, following the General Elections in December 2025-January 2026.

“The establishment of new parliamentary institutions represents an important stage in Myanmar’s political evolution,” noted Ambassador Thakur.

The visit also follows Myanmar’s President U Min Aung Hlaing's visit to India this year, his first trip abroad after assuming office as President.

--IANS

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