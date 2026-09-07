Adnan Sami says it was never difficult to find work in India as a Pakistani: ‘A lot changed after I got Indian citizenship’

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Singer and composer Adnan Sami has opened up how his life changed after he became an Indian citizen.

The singer made the revelations during a conversation with trade analyst Komal Nahta on "Game Changers: The Music Series." Speaking about the difference he experienced after receiving Indian citizenship, Adnan said, “It was never difficult for me to get work in India when I was a Pakistani citizen. A lot of things changed after I got Indian citizenship. Main India ka ho gaya aur India mera ho gaya.”

For the unversed, Adnan Sami officially became a naturalized Indian citizen on January 1, 2016. He had first arrived in India in March 2001 on a visitor’s visa and went on to build a successful career in the country’s music industry. His journey towards Indian citizenship began after his Pakistani passport expired in 2015 and was not renewed. He subsequently applied for legal status in India on humanitarian grounds.

The Ministry of Home Affairs granted Adnan Sami Indian citizenship under Section 6(1) of the Citizenship Act, 1955. The provision enables the government to confer citizenship through naturalization, including in cases involving individuals who have made notable contributions to areas such as art and culture.

In an interview, Adnan Sami had revealed that his decision to move to India was influenced by the lack of opportunities and support he experienced within the Pakistani music industry. The ‘Lift Karadey’ actor recalled receiving encouragement from legendary singer Asha Bhosle, which played an important role in his decision to pursue opportunities in India.

Sami also credited India for embracing his music and giving him a platform to showcase his talent.

Adnan Sami embarked on his musical journey in the early 1990s and gradually established himself as a prominent name in the Indian music industry with his popular albums and Hindi songs.

He shot to fame with the album “Kabhi To Nazar Milao,” which went on to become a huge success. Known for his versatility, Sami has explored a wide range of genres, including Indian classical, pop, and film music. In recognition of his contribution to the arts, he was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2020.

--IANS

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