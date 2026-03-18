'It's amazing to be recognised among legends,' says Gill after winning Polly Umrigar award

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) India's test captain Shubman Gill expressed immense pride and gratitude after being named the winner of the prestigious Polly Umrigar Award for Best International Cricketer (Men) for 2025 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) at the Naman Awards.

Gill said that being recognised alongside some of the legends and idols who have previously won the award made the achievement even more special.

“Obviously, it feels quite amazing to be recognised among cricketers, among the legends and idols that have won this award before me. It’s truly a great honour every time you step on the field to represent your country in a sport that I’ve spent my entire life playing, and to do well in that sport and be recognised by the BCCI is an immense honour,” Gill said in a video released by the BCCI on X.

Reflecting on India’s performances over the past year, Gill said that it was an amazing journey, highlighting the team’s resilience during the England series, where they fought back to draw after a difficult start.

“I think it’s been an amazing journey so far. Going into the England series and coming back to draw the series from where we were after the first Test match, and even after that, playing in the West Indies and the Asia Cup it’s been a truly great year,” he noted.

Looking ahead, Gill emphasised the importance of the upcoming Test calendar, with India set to face Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Australia in crucial series that could determine their chances of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The team are currently placed at the sixth position with only four wins and a draw in nine matches.

“We’ve got some really crucial Test series coming up. Hopefully we are able to win most of our matches and qualify for the finals,” he said.

Gill credited the collective effort of the team’s support staff, including head coach Gautam Gambhir along with the broader coaching unit and staff at the Centre of Excellence (CoE), for shaping India into one of the most fearless teams in world cricket.

“It’s efforts by everyone — whether it’s Gauti bhai, the batting coach, bowling coach, fielding coach; they all work tirelessly to make this group what it is today. That’s why we are recognised as one of the most fearless teams in the world, and wherever we go, we are looked upon as favourites. That tag doesn’t come easy,” he added.

The 26-year-old also acknowledged the support from the BCCI's current leadership and former secretary Jay Shah for providing world-class facilities and infrastructure that have contributed to players’ growth and performance.

“The support that we have got from the BCCI, especially Jay bhai and all the office bearers, has been great. The initiatives they’ve taken to take our cricket forward have really helped us immensely. Even when I got injured, the training, practice and facilities played a huge role in performance,” Gill said.

Gill further downplayed discussions around legacy, instead stressing the importance of building a team identity in Test cricket.

“I don’t really focus on legacy that much, but we want to be looked upon, especially in red-ball cricket, as a team that doesn’t give up easily. We want to instil that kind of character in all players,” he explained.

Gill's performance in India's five-Test series in England was the central reason for the award. He scored 754 runs in ten innings at an average of 75.40 with four centuries and a highest score of 269. Gill finished as the highest run-getter in the test for 2025 with 983 runs in nine matches at an average of 70.21.

--IANS

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