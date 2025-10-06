It’s a wrap for Kajal Aggarwal & Shreyas Talpade's 'The India Storry'

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) It’s a wrap for Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade's forthcoming drama "The India Storry".

The makers, MIG Production & Studios, took to their official Instagram account and made the happy announcement of the conclusion of the shoot by sharing a new poster from the much-awaited flick.

"It’s a Wrappp! The journey of emotions, truth, and resilience comes to a close! Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade complete filming for #TheIndiaStorry a gripping drama inspired by real pesticide scandals that once shook the nation. Get ready for a story that will move hearts and spark conversations. (Fire cracker emoji)," the post read.

Touted to be a gripping and intense drama, "The India Storry" explores the dark and controversial world of major scandals involving pesticide companies. Enjoying a compelling narrative and powerhouse performances, the movie promises to shed light on a critical issue while keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.

Back in January, Kajal commenced filming for her next in Pune.

Sharing the professional update, the 'Singham' actress took to social media and posted an image of her holding a clapboard with "The India Storry" written on it, along with the caption, “Kickstarting our first schedule in Pune, for The India Story. Excited to bring this untold, impactful story to life. Mark your calendars- 15th August 2025 – see you in the cinemas!”

Made under the direction of Chetan DK, "The India Storry" stars Kajal Aggarwal, Shreyas Talpade, Murali Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, and Trisha Sarda in prominent roles, along with others.

Backed by Sagar B Shinde and MIG Production and Studios, the film promises a hard-hitting narrative centered around one of the most controversial issues of modern times.

"The India Storry" is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2026. However, the exact date of the release has not been unveiled till now.

--IANS

pm/