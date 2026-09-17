Italy and India continue to strengthen their deep bond of friendship: Meloni on PM Modi's 76th birthday

Rome, Sep 17 (IANS) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday, saying that both nations continue to strengthen their "deep bond of friendship" and building together a future of cooperation and prosperity.

"Happy birthday to my friend Narendra Modi, to whom I wish health, energy, and success. Italy and India continue to strengthen their deep bond of friendship, building together a future of cooperation and prosperity for our Nations," the Italian PM wrote on X.

PM Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat's Vadnagar. He has served as the Prime Minister since May 26, 2014, being currently in his third term, making him the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of India. He was the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014. This year also marks his 25 years in public life.

Earlier this month, PM Modi congratulated Meloni on becoming the longest-serving Prime Minister in Italy's postwar history and wished her continued success in the years ahead. PM Modi appreciated Meloni's efforts in strengthening the Special Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

"Congratulations to my friend Prime Minister Meloni on becoming the longest continuously serving Prime Minister in Italy's postwar history. This milestone is a reflection of the trust and confidence of the Italian people in her leadership," PM Modi posted on X on September 4.

"Her friendship has also been instrumental in strengthening the India-Italy Special Strategic Partnership and I look forward to continuing our close cooperation to build a prosperous future for the people of our countries. My best wishes for her continued success in the years ahead," he added.

In response to his wishes, Meloni thanked PM Modi and said that the ties between the two nations are right now stronger than ever before.

"Thank you, dear Narendra Modi, for your words and for your friendship. The relationship between Italy and India is today stronger than ever. The Special Strategic Partnership that we launched during our last meeting is the recognition of the importance of this bond and of the will to unite the expertise of our Nations to create new opportunities for growth, seizing the extraordinary opportunities for collaboration that we have before us," Meloni posted on X while replying to PM Modi.

"I am certain that Italy and India, together, will continue to strengthen the bond between our Continents as well, working side by side also to develop the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor," she added.

In July, Meloni congratulated PM Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected PM and expressed readiness to work with him in creating new opportunities for the people of the two nations.

In May, PM Modi paid a two-day official visit to Italy, where he held talks with both Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella.

During their meeting, PM Modi and Meloni decided to elevate bilateral ties to the level of a Special Strategic Partnership. The two leaders welcomed the "strong momentum" of high-level exchanges and agreed to hold annual meetings of leaders, including on the sidelines of multilateral events, as well as regular ministerial and institutional-level meetings.

--IANS

akl/as