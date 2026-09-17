September 17, 2026 7:25 PM हिंदी

Hema Malini on PM Modi’s birthday: ‘People of Mathura have benefited immensely’ under his leadership

Hema Malini on PM Modi’s birthday: ‘People of Mathura have benefited immensely’ under his leadership

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Actress and Mathura MP Hema Malini extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday.

Taking to social media, the ‘Sholay’ actress said that the people of her constituency, along with citizens across the country, have benefited from his guidance and leadership. In her birthday message on X, Hema Malini wished PM Modi a long, healthy and happy life and said she hoped he would continue to lead the country towards further achievements.

“The people of Mathura, my constituency, who along with the whole country, have all benefitted immensely under his able guidance and leadership, join me in wishing him a long, healthy and happy life, while he continues to pilot us to more success and achievements as a nation,” she said.

The ‘Baghban’ actress also praised Modi’s public service and said he had worked for the betterment of the country. She further highlighted his efforts to take India’s philosophy to the global stage and said he had earned appreciation from leaders around the world.

“He is one tall leader who has worked selflessly for the betterment of our country, spreading our philosophy world wide and earning praise and admiration from the top leaders everywhere. Let us salute this gem today and pray for his good health and long life Many Happy Returns of the Day dear Modi ji,” the veteran actress added.

She also shared a photo of herself with PM Modi, in which the two were seen holding an idol of Lord Krishna.

PM Modi celebrated his 76th birthday on September 17. On the occasion, he received birthday wishes from political leaders, celebrities, public figures and people from across the country.

Back in May, Hema Malini expressed her happiness over BJP party’s performance in the West Bengal Assembly elections. She credited Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the BJP’s performance in the state.

She had written, “The euphoria is still settling in! Thrilled with the BJP win in Bengal - all the planning and hard work of Modi ji and Amit Shah ji has finally paid off! Proud to have been a small part of the hard campaigning that saw the landslide victory of the BJP over the TMC. Victory of democracy in a big way endorsed by public awareness. My hearty congratulations to all the winners of this historic election.”(sic)

--IANS

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