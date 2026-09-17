Tata Sons confirms N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as Chairman for another 5 years

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Tata Sons on Thursday announced that N. Chandrasekaran will be reappointed as Chairman for a further five-year term, reversing his earlier decision not to seek an extension and setting the stage for a potential showdown with Tata Trusts, the majority shareholder of the group holding company.

Chandrasekaran had said last month that he would not seek reappointment when his current term ends in February, after the Tata Sons board could not reach a resolution on extending his tenure.

However, in a statement issued on Thursday, Tata Sons said Chandrasekaran had agreed to the board's request to reconsider his decision and would continue as the Chairman for another five years after the expiry of his current term.

"The Board received from Tata Trusts their unanimous resolution dated July 28, 2025 expressing their appreciation of the Chairman of Tata Sons, N. Chandrasekaran (Chandra), for his stewardship of the Group from 2017 onwards. In recognition of these efforts, the Tata Trusts resolved that he be re-appointed as Executive Chairman for a further term of five years upon the expiry of his current term," it said in its official statement.

"At the meeting of the Board on September 17, 2026, Chandra acceded to the Board’s request to re-consider his decision. The Board thereafter resolved by a majority vote to re-appoint him as Executive Chairman for a further term of five years upon the expiry of his current tenure," it added.

The development has triggered uncertainty within the Tata Group as earlier in the day, Noel Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts, which holds a 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons, described the reappointment as "illegal".

Meanwhile, investors reacted sharply to the announcement, with shares of several listed Tata Group companies witnessing strong buying interest during Thursday's trading session.

Tata Group stocks rallied by up to 14 per cent on Thursday afternoon following the announcement of Chandrasekaran's fresh five-year term and the board's move towards the much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of Tata Sons.

--IANS

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