Himesh Reshammiya to return as judge on ‘Indian Idol’ season 17

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Music composer Himesh Reshammiya, who ruled the aughts in Hindi film music, is set to return to the judging panel of the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’ for its upcoming 17th season.

Sources close to the development told IANS that the music composer will soon start shooting for the same. The new season will mark his return to the show after his previous stint as a judge.

Himesh is known for his distinctive musical style and his experience as a composer, playback singer, and mentor on television. He has been associated with the franchise across multiple seasons.

He began his career as a music composer in the late 1990s, with Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya among his early film credits. He went on to compose music for several successful Hindi films before establishing himself as a playback singer. His songs, including numbers from ‘Tere Naam’, ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’, and other popular Bollywood soundtracks, established him as one of the biggest musical forces in the 2000s owing to his distinctive voice and musical identity.

He also made a significant mark as a solo artiste with his 2006 album ‘Aap Kaa Surroor’. The album became one of the most commercially successful Indian pop albums of its era.

Talking about the show, ‘Indian Idol’ is one of India’s most popular reality singing television shows. It is based on the international Idol format. The show debuted on Indian television in 2004, and has served as a massive platform for aspiring singers from diverse backgrounds across the country to showcase their vocal talents.

Over the years, the show has launched the successful music careers of several prominent playback singers, including Abhijeet Sawant, Neha Kakkar, and Monali Thakur, deeply impacting Indian pop culture.

‘Indian Idol’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

--IANS

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