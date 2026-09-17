September 17, 2026 7:25 PM हिंदी

China’s overseas port projects show minimal revenue or tax gains for hosts: Report

China’s overseas port projects show minimal revenue or tax gains for hosts: Report

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) China’s growing role in overseas port projects has delivered local improvements in capacity and turnaround times, but could not deliver on broader economic promises and in some cases produced negative side‑effects, a new report has said.

The report from The Diplomat pointed to ports improvements in countries like Bangladesh, Myanmar, and the Philippines as an example of China failing to deliver on broader ambitions, as it did not uncover major revenue or tax boosts.

Further, the partnership with China also marked no "technology transfer, blossoming SEZs, or dramatically positive trade pattern changes in the four regions."

However, port improvements in these countries fuelled increased capacity, improved turnaround times, higher rankings and local development, along with job creation.

"China’s port presence may be associated with negative outcomes, too. These may include the crowding out of local maritime firms, the loss of jobs at ports, accelerated deindustrialization, greater trade imbalances, and dependence on Chinese shipping networks," the report noted.

As China’s recent 8th 'Silk Road Maritime International Cooperation Forum' kept the spotlight on Chinese overseas ports, the publication flagged several concerns, such as Chinese port involvement always not reaching fruition and, even if it does, "deliverables may not match desires.”

In 47 per cent of the Southeast and South Asian cases studied, projects diverged from their original designs because of local port defects, domestic politics, host‑country financing limits, contractor capacity or opposition from third parties.

Further, China’s ports participation frequently yields benefits at the level of ports, but not necessarily at the local, regional, or national levels.

The net return may cause anti-port sentiments in host countries that "impede project initiation, development, and results."

Such sentiments could limit closer relations between host countries and China or prevent adverse third-party foreign policy effects, said the report.

—IANS

aar/na

LATEST NEWS

PGTI Tour: Khalin Joshi leads by one-shot at Nava Raipur Open 2026

PGTI Tour: Khalin Joshi leads by one-shot at Nava Raipur Open 2026

Muneeba Ali to miss rest of Asiad, flies back home due to mother's illness

Muneeba Ali to miss rest of Asiad, flies back home due to mother's illness

'Grew up together': PM Modi's friend shares childhood memories on his birthday

'Grew up and played together': PM Modi's childhood friend recalls memories on his birthday

India and Bangladesh discuss deepening cooperation in education, technology, innovation

India and Bangladesh discuss deepening cooperation in education, technology, innovation

Bengaluru Stallions unveil squad for second season of IGPL Invitational

Bengaluru Stallions unveil squad for second season of IGPL Invitational

'SLK took me by surprise': I-League winning coach Andrey Chernyshov on support for football in Kerala

'SLK took me by surprise': I-League winning coach Andrey Chernyshov on support for football in Kerala

Salman Khan calls PM Modi 'Narendra Bhai' as he extends wishes on his 76th birthday

Salman Khan calls PM Modi 'Narendra Bhai' as he extends wishes on his 76th birthday

Asian Games: 'Waited 6 hours for bus, but settled now,' says Satwik on transport issues faced in Japan

Asian Games: 'Waited 6 hours for bus, but settled now,' says Satwik on transport issues faced in Japan

India and Slovenia discuss cooperation in science, research and education

India and Slovenia discuss cooperation in science, research and education

India’s semiconductor ecosystem gaining global confidence: Industry experts

India’s semiconductor ecosystem gaining global confidence: Industry experts