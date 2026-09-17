WHO chief sends birthday wishes to PM Modi, thanks him for putting health high on agenda

Geneva, Sep 17 (IANS) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), on Thursday extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday.

“Happy birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wish you many happy returns. Thank you for hosting a successful BRICS Leaders Summit, for putting health high on the agenda, and for securing strong commitments by BRICS Leaders to Health For All and global health security,” the WHO Chief stated on X.

Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, former President of the Maldives, also extended warm greetings to PM Modi on his birthday.

“Warmest birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Your leadership has been central to the enduring friendship between the Maldives and India. Wishing you good health, happiness, and continued success in the year ahead,” Solih stated on X.

Meanwhile, in Sri Lanka, Members of the Clergy, led by the President of the Mahabodhi Society of Sri Lanka, Banagala Upatissa Nayaka Thero, offered blessings to PM Modi on Thursday.

“Venerable Members of the Clergy, led by the President of the Mahabodhi Society of Sri Lanka, Ven. Banagala Upatissa Nayaka Thero, offered blessings to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday during the ceremony to commemorate the 162nd birth anniversary of Srimath Anagarika Dharmapala at the Mahabodhi Society, Colombo, on 17 Sept 2026,” the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka stated on X.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lauded PM Modi for transforming India into a world power.

Netanyahu also underscored the growing ties between India and Israel, describing it as an “unprecedented partnership” between two great democracies.

“Happy birthday, Narendra! Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Your leadership has transformed India into a world power. Together, we have built an unprecedented partnership between our two great democracies. The friendship between Israel and India has never been stronger, and together we will take it to even greater heights. I wish you many more years of leadership, health and fulfilment,” the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel posted on X, quoting Netanyahu.

Several foreign envoys and diplomatic missions in India also extended warm birthday greetings to Prime Minister Modi, highlighting the enduring ties and close partnerships between India and their respective countries.

–IANS

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