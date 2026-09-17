India, Trinidad discuss strengthening parliamentary engagements

Cape Town, Sep 17 (IANS) Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh on Thursday met Jagdeo Singh, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Trinidad and Tobago, in South Africa's Cape Town as they discussed strengthening parliamentary engagements between both countries.

“Hon’ble Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Harivansh Narayan Singh, met with Hon. Jagdeo Singh, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Trinidad and Tobago, on the sidelines of the 69th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Cape Town. They exchanged views on strengthening parliamentary engagement and cooperation between both sides,” the High Commission of India in South Africa stated on X.

On Tuesday, Deputy Chairman met the South African Parliament's Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, highlighting the close and longstanding parliamentary ties.

“The Hon’ble Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Shri Harivansh Narayan Singh, called on Ms Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Parliament of South Africa, on the sidelines of the 69th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Cape Town,” the High Commission said on X.

“The interaction highlighted the close and longstanding parliamentary ties between India and South Africa, and the importance of strengthening cooperation and exchanges between the two legislatures,” it added.

A Rajya Sabha delegation led by Deputy Chairman Singh arrived in Cape Town on Monday.

“The delegation is visiting Cape Town, South Africa, to attend the 69th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference, being held from 13-19 September 2026 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre,” the High Commission mentioned.

Hosted by the Parliament of South Africa and the CPA South Africa branch, the conference is being organised under the overarching theme, “Strengthening International Law and Parliamentary Democracy in a Changing World Order: Commonwealth Leadership.”

The conference has brought together Speakers, Presiding Officers, Parliamentarians and parliamentary officials from across the Commonwealth to deliberate on contemporary challenges confronting democratic legislatures and explore ways to strengthen parliamentary democracy and international cooperation.

–IANS

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