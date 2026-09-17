SRK wishes PM Modi on 76th birthday: May you always carry strength, positivity to inspire nation

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘King’ has wished PM Modi on his 76th birthday.

On Thursday, the actor took to his X, formerly Twitter, and penned a note wishing the PM on his birthday.

He wrote, “Here’s wishing you a very Happy Birthday, Honourable PM @narendramodi ji. To many more years of good health, happiness and fulfilment. May you always carry the strength and positivity to inspire the nation”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 76 on Thursday with birthday wishes pouring in from several celebrities and public figures. He has served as India's Prime Minister since May 2014. Over the years, his leadership has focused on initiatives such as Digital India, Make in India, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and infrastructure development. His birthday is often marked by public events, welfare activities, and community service initiatives organized by supporters and various organizations.

Prior to this, SRK’s fellow superstar Ajay Devgn also wished the PM on his special day. Ajay took to his X, formerly Twitter, and penned a note for PM Modi, as he wrote, “Happy Birthday, @narendramodi ji! Watching you serve this nation, year after year, tirelessly and selflessly, is a reminder of what true seva looks like. Your commitment to the people of India, especially the last person in the last row, has always moved me deeply. On your birthday, I pray for your continued good health and strength, so that your journey of service to Bharat continues for many more years to come. Jai Hind”.

Actor Anil Kapoor shared 2 pictures of himself from his meeting with the PM, as he wrote, “Wishing our Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji, a very happy birthday. Here’s to good health, strength and another year of dedicated service to the nation. @narendramodi”.

Tiger Shroff wrote, “What a beautiful celebration. Honoured to be a part of #SevaKaSankalp on the birthday of our Hon. PM @narendramodi ji. May we all take a step towards serving more, giving more and making a difference in the lives of those around us. Jai Hind”.

--IANS

aa/