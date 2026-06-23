ISSF Junior World C'ship 2026: Shiva Narwal wins silver, Yug Pratap Singh Rathore claims bronze as India adds three more medals to extend lead

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) India's Shiva Narwal secured the silver medal in the 10m Air Pistol Men Junior event with an impressive performance, while Yug Pratap Singh Rathore claimed the bronze medal in the same event to ensure a double podium finish as India finished another successful day at the ISSF Junior World Championship 2026 in Suhl, Germany, with the country's shooters adding three more medals to their.

India added another silver medal in the 10m Air Pistol Men Junior Team event, where the trio of Shiva Narwal, Sandeep Bishnoi and Chirag Sharma combined to deliver a strong performance and finish on the podium.

With these three medals, India's overall tally has now risen to 15 medals (5 Gold, 3 Silver and 7 Bronze). The Indian contingent continues to maintain its position at the top of the medal standings, reflecting its consistency and dominance across both individual and team events at the ISSF Junior World Championship 2026.

Earlier on Monday, the Indian contingent added four more medals to their tally to strengthen their lead at the top of the table.

India's Pritam Kendre clinched the gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Men Junior event with a composed and outstanding performance, earning the country's fifth gold medal of the championship.

India also secured a bronze medal in the 25m Pistol Women Junior Team event through the trio of Anjali Mahendra Bhagwat, Parisha Gupta and Nithila Ivy Darling Praveen Christopher, who combined to finish on the podium.

Another bronze medal came in the 25m Pistol Men Junior Team event, where Abhinav Choudhary, Raj Chandra and Jatin delivered a strong team performance to secure a place among the medal winners.

India's Sameer won the gold medal in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Junior event after a composed performance in the final, finishing with 28 hits.

In the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men Junior event, Rohit Kanyan delivered a superb performance to clinch the gold medal, further strengthening India's campaign at the championship.

India also secured a silver medal through Prachi Gaikwad, who finished runner-up in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Junior event with a score of 354.7.

--IANS

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