June 24, 2026 5:57 PM हिंदी

ISSF Junior WC: Vanshika Chaudhary, Shiva Narwal win silver as India continues to lead medal standings

ISSF Junior WC: Vanshika Chaudhary, Shiva Narwal win silver as India continues to lead medal standings (Credit: NRAI)

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) India continued to prosper at the ISSF Junior World Championship 2026 in Suhl, Germany, securing a silver medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Junior event and taking the country's tally to 16 medals.

The Indian pair of Vanshika Chaudhary and Shiva Narwal delivered a composed performance to clinch the silver medal, adding another podium finish to India's impressive campaign at the championship.

With this medal, India's overall tally has now risen to 16 medals (5 gold, 4 silver, and 7 bronze). The Indian contingent continues to maintain its position at the top of the medal standings, underlining its consistency and strong performances across individual, team, and mixed team events at the ISSF Junior World Championship 2026.

Earlier on Tuesday, Shiva Narwal secured the silver medal in the 10m Air Pistol Men Junior event with an impressive performance, while Yug Pratap Singh Rathore claimed the bronze medal in the same event to ensure a double podium finish for India.

India added another silver medal in the 10m Air Pistol Men Junior Team event, where the trio of Shiva Narwal, Sandeep Bishnoi, and Chirag Sharma combined to deliver a strong performance and finish on the podium.

With these three medals, India's overall tally has now risen to 15 medals (5 gold, 3 silver, and 7 bronze). The Indian contingent continues to maintain its position at the top of the medal standings, reflecting its consistency and dominance across both individual and team events at the ISSF Junior World Championship 2026.

India's campaign got a big boost when Pritam Kendre clinched the gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Men Junior event with a composed and outstanding performance, earning the country's fifth gold medal of the championship.

India also secured a bronze medal in the 25m Pistol Women Junior Team event through the trio of Anjali Mahendra Bhagwat, Parisha Gupta, and Nithila Ivy Darling Praveen Christopher, who combined to finish on the podium.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

FIFA WC: When and where to watch Czechia vs Mexico, know all details

FIFA WC: When and where to watch Czechia vs Mexico, know all details

China’s rare‑earth strategy aims for long‑term tech leverage rather than countering US

China’s rare‑earth strategy aims for long‑term tech leverage rather than countering US

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand pair advances at US Open, Rounak Chouhan enters main draw

Treesa-Gayatri advances at US Open, Rounak Chouhan enters main draw

FIH Pro League 2025-26: Netherlands women crowned champions, secure LA28 Olympic ticket (Credit: FIH)

FIH Pro League 2025-26: Netherlands women crowned champions, secure LA28 Olympic ticket

EAM Jaishankar, South Korea's National Security Director Wi Sung-lac hold talks

EAM Jaishankar, South Korea's National Security Director Wi Sung-lac hold talks

Adnan Sami on 'Lipstick' Deluxe Version: Began experimenting with my song at 3 am

Adnan Sami on 'Lipstick' Deluxe Version: Began experimenting with my song at 3 am

Women’s T20 WC: When and where to watch IND vs BAN, know all details

Women’s T20 WC: When and where to watch IND vs BAN, know all details

When and where to watch SA vs NED, know all details of their ICC Women's T20 World Cup clash in Bristol. Photo credit: ICC

Women’s T20 WC: When and where to watch SA vs NED, know all details

NHAI identifies nearly 600 illegal parking hotspots on National Highways

NHAI identifies nearly 600 illegal parking hotspots on National Highways

ED raids premises of Rajesh Exports, seizes incriminating documents and digital evidence

ED raids premises of Rajesh Exports, seizes incriminating documents and digital evidence