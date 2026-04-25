ISSF Jr World Cup: Vanshika and Chirag win 10m air pistol mixed team gold as India continue to top table

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Vanshika Chaudhary and Chirag Sharma won the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun, in Cairo, Egypt, taking India’s gold tally to five, as the squad continued to lead the table with one more day of competitions left.

The duo shot 484.3 to shrug off the challenge of Aliaksandra Piatrova and Mikita Daubash (467.6) representing the Individual Neutral Athletes (AIN). The second Indian pair of Mohini Singh and Himanshu Rana tallied 407.4 to clinch bronze in the four-team final.

Vanshika and Chirag had earlier shot a combined 582 on Saturday morning at the Olympic International City Shooting range, to top the 14-team qualifiers while Mohini and Himanshu finished third here as well with a 568.

It was a second gold in the tournament for Vanshika having earlier won the individual women’s 10m air pistol title as also a second medal for Chirag, who had earlier won bronze in the junior men’s air pistol.

The Trap men’s and women’s competitions also concluded on the day where India had one finalist each. Both Zuhair Khan and Bhavya Tripathi claimed the sixth qualifying spot in their respective qualifiers. While Zuhair shot 115, Bhavya recorded 108 after five rounds.

Bhavya then finished eighth in the junior women’s trap final, which went first and where Italian Martina Montani won gold with a new junior world record score of 26 hits out of a possible 30.

In the men’s final, Zuhair finished seventh as France’s Agez Thomas also shot a junior world record score of 28 to win.

India’s total haul from the Cairo junior world cup stands at 14 with five gold and silver medals and four bronze medals won respectively. The final day on Sunday (Apr 26, 2026), will see the 50 rifle 3 positions men junior and the trap mixed team junior events being decided.

--IANS

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