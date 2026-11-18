Jerusalem, Nov 18 (IANS) Israel's parliament elected a new speaker opposed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, giving Netanyahu's opponents control over the legislative agenda as talks to form a new government continued.

Matan Kahana, a lawmaker with Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party, defeated Ofir Katz of Netanyahu's Likud party by 66 votes to 52, replacing Netanyahu ally Amir Ohana on Tuesday night (local time).

Live broadcast from the chamber showed lawmakers from the anti-Netanyahu bloc breaking into applause, hugging and shaking hands after the vote, reports Xinhua news agency.

Kahana's election, backed by Arab parties, opens the way for Netanyahu's opponents to advance plans to repeal legislation passed as part of his government's judicial overhaul before a new government takes office.

Eisenkot, a former military chief, has until December 6 to form a government, with a possible extension of up to two weeks granted by the president.

Netanyahu's opponents won 67 of parliament's 120 seats in the Oct. 27 election, but that majority includes 19 seats held by Arab parties, whose support some of Eisenkot's prospective coalition partners reject.

Earlier on November 10, Israel's newly elected parliament was sworn in, as opposition parties moved to use their parliamentary majority to replace key allies of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

President Isaac Herzog opened the inaugural session of the 120-seat parliament, or Knesset, following which the newly elected lawmakers took their oath of office.

The ceremony followed an October 27 election in which Netanyahu's right-wing bloc lost its majority, securing 53 seats against 67 for parties opposed to him.

Ahead of the ceremony, opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party said more than 61 lawmakers had signed a request to replace parliament Speaker Amir Ohana, a lawmaker from Netanyahu's Likud party, and nominated Matan Kahana, a Yashar lawmaker, as his successor.

Eisenkot's allies also agreed on candidates to head key parliamentary committees, including Avigdor Lieberman, a right-wing ally whose opposition to forming a government with Arab parties has complicated coalition talks, as chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. Liran Avisar Ben Horin, a lawmaker from former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's party, will head the Finance Committee, making her the first woman to hold the post.

--IANS

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