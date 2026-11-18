Washington, Nov 18 (IANS) Former Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang has agreed to appear before the US Senate Banking Committee as lawmakers scrutinise safeguards governing exports of advanced American chips, Politico reported, citing a spokesperson for committee Chairman Tim Scott.

The agreement advances Scott's effort to question Huang in a public hearing. However, the hearing date has not been set, according to the report on Tuesday (local time).

Scott had initially requested Huang's appearance on December 3.

The "Banking Committee is in communications with Huang regarding his upcoming appearance before the committee," Scott's spokesperson told Politico.

The South Carolina Republican has also sought testimony from Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. A Commerce Department spokesperson previously told Politico that Lutnick had agreed to appear voluntarily to answer the committee's questions.

A spokesperson for Huang declined to immediately comment, the outlet reported in an evening news alert.

The Banking Committee oversees export-control policy, placing it at the centre of congressional scrutiny of restrictions intended to prevent sensitive US semiconductor technology from reaching China and other countries subject to American controls.

Senate Democrats have separately sought to preserve the documentary record of the administration's dealings with Nvidia.

In a November 11 letter, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Chris Coons asked Commerce Secretary Lutnick, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller to preserve documents and communications concerning Nvidia's advanced-chip exports and related national-security concerns.

The senators requested written confirmation by November 17 that preservation instructions had been issued across the officials' respective offices.

Their request covered communications between Nvidia executives and senior administration officials, investigations into possible chip diversion and decisions to weaken or suspend restrictions on advanced artificial intelligence technology.

They also requested a congressional briefing on the national-security risks arising from the reported intelligence operation involving Huang. Those concerns were allegations cited in the senators' oversight request, not findings establishing wrongdoing.

--IANS

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