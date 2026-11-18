Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Filmmaker Suresh Triveni, who made his directorial debut with the 2017 film ‘Tumhari Sulu’, marked nine years of the Vidya Balan-starrer by reflecting on how the film changed his life forever.

Sharing a nostalgic note on Instagram, the director also expressed his eagerness to reunite with the actress, whom he fondly described as a genius.

“171117. 9 years of Tumhari Sulu. Changed my life forever. Can’t wait to get back with this genius @balanvidya,” Triveni wrote in the caption.

Tumhari Sulu is a 2017 comedy-drama film written and directed by Suresh Triveni.

Tumhari Sulu stars Vidya Balan as the titular character, an ambitious housewife who becomes a radio jockey for a late-night relationship advice show. Manav Kaul and Neha Dhupia co-star as Sulu's husband and boss, respectively.

Tumhari Sulu was released worldwide on 17 November 2017, becoming both a critical and a decent box office success which earned over ₹513.9 million on a ₹200 million budget.

At the 63rd Filmfare Awards, Tumhari Sulu received 9 nominations, including Best Supporting Actor (Kaul), with Balan winning her fourth Best Actress award at the ceremony. It was remade in Tamil as Kaatrin Mozhi with Jyothika reprising Vidya's role.

Talking about the director, Triveni’s latest is “Maa Behen,” a black comedy thriller film starring Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durga, and Ravi Kishan.

The film is set in a nosy, hyper-surveilled middle-class housing colony called "Adarsh Colony," the story follows an outspoken widow who finds her neighbor dead in her kitchen. She calls her two estranged daughters for backup, leading to a chaotic, satirical attempt to cover up the incident while unpacking societal judgment, misogyny, and reputation.

Triveni’s other work includes Jalsa, Subedaar and Daldal. He had started in advertising and gained wide recognition for directing popular cricket-themed commercial campaigns such as the India-Pakistan "Mauka Mauka" ads.

--IANS

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