Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actor Manish Goel broke down while recalling one of the darkest phases of his life after Qazi Touqeer triggered painful memories from his school days, during a task in Bigg Boss.

During the conversation, Manish said he was reminded of an incident that took place when he was between 12 and 14 years old, describing it as something he has tried to bury and never revisit. “It's the darkest phase of my life. School time. It is something which I don't want to dig that grave ever,” Manish said.

He further explained to Kanika Mann, Gullu and Luv Gill, that he felt Qazi had deliberately touched upon something deeply personal that triggered him. “Today I realised he used it as a trigger. My mistake. I shouldn't have got triggered. He got that consent from that trigger. He got what he wanted,” he said.

The conversation took an emotional turn when Manish referred to something that happened during his eighth, ninth and 10th standards. He indicated that his mother and Poonam are aware of what he went through, but said he generally avoids thinking about it.

“I was only about 12, 13 or probably 14. Some things you just dig forever. It's very dark. I try not to think about it at all,” he said. When asked to sum up what happened during that period, Manish, visibly emotional, said: “In only one word, I tried committing suicide.”

He then attempted to end the conversation about the painful memory, making it clear that it was extremely difficult for him to revisit that chapter of his life.

The exchange also began after Qazi appeared to connect Manish's comments about being a “professor” and a “good-looking man” with the traumatic period he had referred to. Manish revealed that the subject was linked to his experiences during his school years.

--IANS

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