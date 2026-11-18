Jaipur, Nov 18 (IANS) Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) has announced the launch of its next-generation Adani Rewards membership programme across its eight airports, including Jaipur.

Integrated with Adani OneApp, AAHL's digital platform for airport services, the programme brings travel, dining, shopping, lounge access and other airport facilities together under a single membership. Passengers can discover offers, access rewards, and pre-book services through the app, according to a statement.

“With Adani Rewards 1.0, we saw 7 million passengers sign up, demonstrating the demand for a more connected relationship with airports. Our next-generation membership builds on that foundation, bringing together travel, retail, dining and hospitality benefits in a single programme across our network,” said Arun Bansal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), AAHL.

"We want passengers to see the airport as more than a place to catch a flight. By combining meaningful on-ground privileges with the convenience of Adani OneApp, we are making the airport experience more rewarding while encouraging greater participation in the services available at our airports. This will also help us accelerate digital adoption and strengthen our non-aeronautical business,” he highlighted.

The expanded programme introduces a unified, tier-based membership, with privileges tailored to different passenger needs and spending preferences.

Members can access benefits with an annual value of up to Rs 65,000 across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Guwahati, Mangaluru and Thiruvananthapuram.

Depending on their membership tier, passengers can access a range of travel, shopping, dining and hospitality benefits, like discounts at select food and beverage outlets and retail stores, exclusive member offers and gift vouchers and special discounts and offers across select duty-free outlets.

They also get complimentary access to airport lounges, subject to membership tier, dedicated entry gates, priority security clearance and priority customer care, preferential parking, valet services and intra-terminal mobility assistance, and ‘Pranaam Meet and Greet’ services, offering specialised assistance at the airport.

The app provides access to services across duty-free, food and beverage, lounges, shopping, parking and other airport facilities. Members can view their membership tier, track available rewards, and explore offers across the network. They can also pre-book select purchases and services before reaching the airport.

--IANS

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