Washington, Nov 18 (IANS) Nvidia's board has said it does not intend to reinstate co-founder Jensen Huang as Chief Executive, rejecting his proposed comeback as US lawmakers confirmed dates to question him and the company's top lawyer over potential national-security and chip-export breaches.

Board Chairman Harvey Jones announced the position during Nvidia's quarterly earnings call on Tuesday (local time), hours after Huang publicly expressed willingness to return to the company he helped build.

"The NVIDIA board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO," Jones said.

Jones said Nvidia had retained executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles to find a permanent successor. He declined to take questions about the circumstances of Huang's resignation or the continuing investigation.

Huang resigned as President, CEO and a Director on November 12. Chief Financial Officer Collette Kress took over as interim CEO while retaining her finance responsibilities. The company said it would consider internal and external candidates for the permanent position.

Earlier Tuesday, Huang said he would be "honoured" to return if the board determined that doing so would serve shareholders, employees, the company and the United States, ABC News reported.

The scrutiny surrounding his departure includes his reported relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based cloud-computing company Megaspeed. US officials reportedly suspect she had links to Chinese intelligence. China has rejected the espionage allegations.

On Capitol Hill, the Chairmen of three House Committees announced that Jensen Huang had voluntarily agreed to a transcribed interview on December 1. Nvidia General Counsel Tim Teter will appear on December 2.

The interviews will involve the Foreign Affairs Committee, the Intelligence Committee and the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party.

"We look forward to hearing from Jensen Huang and Tim Teter on their roles in a potential breach of our national security," committee Chairmen Brian Mast, John Moolenaar and Rick Crawford said.

The lawmakers said they wanted answers about access to advanced American chips by Chinese actors and the role of a potential intelligence asset. Their announcement did not establish that a national-security breach had occurred.

Separately, the Justice and Commerce departments disclosed a timeline showing that the investigation into Megaspeed began in 2024, before the current controversy.

Commerce investigators requested records from Nvidia concerning direct or indirect sales to Megaspeed in May 2025. Nvidia placed the company on its internal "no sell" list the following month, the departments said.

Also in June 2025, US investigators and Singaporean law enforcement officials conducted an on-site check at Megaspeed and interviewed Alice Huang, then its CEO.

The joint statement did not announce charges against Jensen Huang or Nvidia.

Megaspeed has said it conducts lawful business and has retained outside lawyers to investigate the allegations internally, NPR reported.

Nvidia also announced Tuesday a standing board committee to oversee national-security policies, export-control compliance and global trade risks. Director Suzanne Nora Johnson will chair the committee, which will retain independent outside experts.

The leadership turmoil accompanied another quarter of strong growth. Nvidia reported revenue of $115.8 billion for its third fiscal quarter, up 103% from a year earlier, including $107.6 billion from its data-centre business.

It forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $130 billion, plus or minus 3 per cent, while assuming no data-centre compute revenue from China.

"Our momentum is real," Kress said in the earnings release.

--IANS

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