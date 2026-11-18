Washington, Nov 18 (IANS) Thirteen US lawmakers, including six Indian American members of Congress, have urged the Justice Department to investigate whether the disruption of a Diwali celebration in Seattle violated federal civil rights laws and requested a briefing by December 4.

The initiative is led by Representatives Pramila Jayapal, Raja Krishnamoorthi and Grace Meng, chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus. It follows the November 7 disruption at the Seattle Center Armory by two men carrying signs containing racial slurs and anti-Hindu messages.

The lawmakers asked for a briefing on the incident and efforts to prevent further acts of hate against Indian American and South Asian American communities, according to a statement released by Krishnamoorthi's office on Tuesday (local time).

"It is vital that those of us entrusted with public offices confront hate wherever it appears. No family should have to wonder whether it is safe to light a lamp, perform a dance, or bring their children to a festival in their own city," the lawmakers wrote.

"The events in Seattle follow a troubling series of threats against South Asian communities across the country," they added.

The statement identified the two men as Jake Lang and Thomas Allen and said they entered the celebration carrying signs containing racist and hateful language.

The lawmakers urged the Justice Department to examine whether their actions violated federal protections against intimidation, interference with protected activities and obstruction of religious worship.

Their request cited three federal statutes covering interference by force or threat of force with certain protected activities, conspiracies against constitutional or federal rights, and forcible obstruction of religious exercise, according to the statement.

The lawmakers also called for the Justice Department to give greater priority to hate-crime investigations and reinvest in its Community Relations Service, which helps communities resolve conflicts.

They linked the incident to what they described as rhetoric from the Trump administration that had encouraged hostility toward South Asian communities. In particular, they cited a Department of Homeland Security graphic mocking a Sikh driver and argued that such messaging emboldened the men who disrupted the celebration.

That contention is the lawmakers' allegation. A public response from the Justice Department or Homeland Security to the letter could not be located.

Besides Jayapal and Krishnamoorthi, the Indian American signatories were Ami Bera, Ro Khanna, Suhas Subramanyam and Shri Thanedar.

The other signatories were Yassamin Ansari, Judy Chu, Suzan DelBene, Emily Randall, Lateefah Simon and Adam Smith, alongside Meng.

The November 7 event, "Diwali: Lights of India", was a free public festival featuring Indian classical dance, music, art and cultural activities. Seattle Center's official programme lists it as part of its Festal series, held at the Armory Food and Event Hall.

--IANS

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