Israel Embassy in New Delhi hosts launch of Eyal Nir's book ‘Budo for Life’

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) The Embassy of Israel in New Delhi hosted the official launch of the book 'Budo for Life' by internationally acclaimed martial artist, leadership mentor, and technology executive Sensei Eyal Nir. During the event, held in the presence of Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, the author presented the first copy of the book to the envoy, marking its official launch.

Budo, often translated as the 'martial way', is a holistic and philosophical approach to martial arts deeply rooted in Japanese culture. It extends beyond the physical techniques of combat to encompass spiritual and ethical dimensions. Budo is not just about fighting; it's about self-improvement, discipline, and a journey toward enlightenment.

Speaking to IANS, Nir said, "The name is Budo for Life. That means Budo, the traditional Japanese martial arts, not just for self-defence, which is obvious, but as a tool for life. It is for anyone, even people who do not practice martial arts, to apply in their personal and professional lives and in their daily routines by leveraging the wisdom, experience, and knowledge of Budo accumulated over centuries in today's 21st-century life."

When asked how Budo differs from yoga, he further said, “One difference is that the purpose of Budo is, in some ways, self-defence, whereas in yoga, self-defence is basically irrelevant. Secondly, in Budo and martial arts, you very often practice with a partner. You have someone facing you, so you need to connect with the other person, understand, anticipate, respond with good timing, influence, strategy, and many other mental and physical aspects that involve facing someone.”

Stressing that the two disciplines differ in several ways, Nir said that yoga is an individual practice focused on self-reflection and inward awareness.

"It is about looking inward, observing yourself mentally and physically. There are many other differences as well," he added.

Asked whether Budo could help Indians, given their busy lifestyles and limited time for fitness and physical activities, Nir said, "First, I think this is relevant and useful for every human being. Of course, Indians are part of that because, as you said, life today is often very fast-paced. There is pressure, chaos, and people suffer. The tools are very concrete. As I said, it's a system. It's not a vague idea. It's arranged into five phases and ten tools that people can read and practice on their own. There are very specific instructions to acquire the skills and then apply them in their lives.”

--IANS

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