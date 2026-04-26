Israel Defence Forces intensifying operations in Southern Lebanon

Jerusalem, April 26 (IANS) The Israel Defence Forces struck several structures in Southern Lebanon on Sunday and issued evacuation alerts to seven villages in Southern Lebanon.

Military buildings and launchers used to advance terror plots by the terror organisation Hezbollah were struck, stated the IDF in a post on X on Sunday.

The spokesperson for the Israeli Defence Forces, Avichay Adraee, issued alerts for Mefdon, Shukin, Yahmar, Arnoun, Zoter Sharqiya, Zoter Gharbiya, and Kafr Tibnit villages in Lebanon to evacuate.

He said, "In light of the terrorist Hezbollah party violating the ceasefire agreement, the Defence Army is compelled to act against it forcefully."

He asked the people located in the area to evacuate their homes and stay at a distance of "no less than 1000 meters outside the specified area."

The Israel Defence Forces clarified that “The attacked buildings were used by the terror organisation Hezbollah to advance terror plots against IDF forces and the State of Israel.”

Hezbollah launched two explosive drones overnight towards Israel Defence Forces operating in Southern Lebanon, and both drones fell in open terrain without injuring any forces, stated the Israel Defence Forces.

The Israel Defence Forces called it a blatant violation of the ceasefire understandings by the terror organisation Hezbollah.

“The IDF will continue to act resolutely against threats to the citizens of the State of Israel and IDF forces, and is operating in accordance with the directives of the political echelon,” added the post.

The Israel Defence Forces also reported that a stockpile of anti-tank missiles belonging to the Hezbollah terror organisation was located by the forces of the 146th Division in southern Lebanon on Saturday.

The Israel Defence Forces struck buildings used by the Hezbollah terror organisation, including the "Radwan Force" unit, for military purposes, and a warehouse used to store combat equipment south of the forward defence line on Saturday.

The Air Force successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target launched from the direction of Lebanon towards Israeli territory after alerts were activated in several areas in the northern part of the country on Saturday, said the Israel Defence Forces.​

The Israel Defence Forces also stated that they struck launchers of the Hezbollah terror organisation in the areas of Dir al-Zahrani, Kafr Reman, and Al-Sa'miya in southern Lebanon, north of the forward defence line.​

–IANS

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